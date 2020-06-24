Super Smash Bros. Melee: How to play online

The Super Smash Bros. Melee fighting game community is probably one of the most committed groups out there.

For a game that was released in 2001, Melee is still undergoing some huge changes, and now you can play online.

(Image Credit: supersmashbros.fandom.com)

Super Smash Bros. Melee online

Although there were already ways to get this game online, often through the use of internet forums and emulators, a recent development has made the process of playing online quicker and easier than before. Simply go to this link to download and install the game. The site also has the drivers and instructions necessary to use your own controller and how to ensure that you get the best possible experience.

Rollback Netcode and the Fighting Game Community

The most important addition to this version of Super Smash Bros. Melee online is the incorporation of rollback netcode. Rollback netcode simply refers to a type of netcode where the game handles lag by “rolling back” your opponent in order to match their current state. This is a common, and better, alternative to delay based netcode which will slow the game down until both players’ actions can be accounted for simultaneously. With rollback, all of your actions will happen exactly as if you were playing offline, and its inclusion here is what makes this version of Melee online superior.

Where is Super Smash Bros. now?

i absolutely love this new netplay pic.twitter.com/VxcbROlc0m — Jeremy ☭ (@RedSquirrelSSBM) June 23, 2020

If you haven’t played Melee in years, this is the perfect way to get back into the game. However, the series as a whole has undergone a lot of changes in the last 19 years. Its most recent version, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, initially had a spot at the Evolution 2020 tournament, but will likely be limited to an exhibition due to the social distancing measures in place due to COVID-19. However, even with Ultimate out, Super Smash Bros. Melee has maintained an active and strong fighting game community despite the game now being the second of five releases in the Smash Bros. series.