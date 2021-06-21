Supercell and Kartik Aaryan team up for hit mobile game, “Brawl Stars”

Bollywood actor is Brawl Stars brand ambassador and star of new #AlagSaAction campaign.

Helsinki/Mumbai – June 20, 2021 – Supercell has signed on Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassador for its blockbuster mobile title Brawl Stars, a fast-paced multiplayer team action game available on the App Store and Google Play. The actor also stars in the game’s new #AlagSaAction promotional campaign.

From the makers of Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, and Boom Beach, Brawl Stars stands apart from battle royale shooters with its fast-paced multiplayer format, endearing characters, and short, action-packed matches. Since its launch in 2018, Brawl Stars has grown to become one of the biggest online mobile games, amassing over $1 billion in global revenues.

Brawl Stars has also witnessed phenomenal growth in India, spawning a robust esports ecosystem around it, with tournaments such as Superdiwali and Skyesports Gaming Series offering skilled players the opportunity to take on the best Brawlers in the country.

The #AlagSaAction campaign, starring Kartik Aaryan, exemplifies the unique take on multiplayer action that has seen Brawl Stars’ popularity soar in India.

Aaryan says:

“I’ve been into gaming since my college days, and during the last lockdown, I discovered Brawl Stars. What instantly drew me to this unique game was its pace and intensity and the fact that I could play it with friends. That makes it more fun for me, as I absolutely love it when some friendly competition is involved.”

On his collaboration with Supercell, Aaryan adds:

“It was great fun working with a brand that goes all out in the creative department. From the script to the game, everything about the whole process was quite in sync with my vibe. I also loved exploring the action hero genre for a change, and I hope the audience enjoys watching a different avatar of mine!”

In Brawl Stars, players compete in real-time 3v3 battles and winner-takes-all solo or duo showdowns. They can compete with friends or solo across a variety of three-minute game modes. They can also participate in limited-time-only PvE and PvP special events, where they can unlock and upgrade a variety of Brawlers that can be customized with skins, gadgets, and upgradable super abilities.

The new campaign coincides with the launch of Brawl Stars’ latest Brawl Pass, bringing unique quests, exclusive rewards, and more. Indian fans can also avail themselves of special, limited-time-only offers within the game to celebrate the campaign.

Doug McCracken, Marketing Lead, Brawl Stars, said:

“Action is one of the most successful game categories in India, and we’re excited that players have been so receptive to our unique take on the genre. Kartik’s unmatched talent, collaboration, and excitement for Brawl Stars made him the perfect fit to bring a new level of creativity to players all across India.”

For more information on Brawl Stars, fans can visit brawlstars.com and follow Brawl Stars India channels on Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

They can check out the latest Brawl Stars campaign here and download screenshots and key art here.

About Supercell

Supercell is a mobile game developer based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, and Shanghai. Its games are available for tablets and smartphones, using both Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android operating systems.

Since its founding in 2010, Supercell has brought five games to the market: Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars.

