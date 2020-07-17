Henry Cavill, one of the most popular actors working today, is famous for playing the role of Superman and The Witcher, among several other amazing performances.

Over the recent years, Henry Cavill has publicly professed his love for gaming and is a giant World of Warcraft fan. In his appearance on the Graham Norton show, he mentioned that he almost missed Zack Snyder's call for Man of Steel because he was busy playing World of Warcraft.

However, unlike many other celebrities who claim to be 'huge gamers', Henry Cavill has repeatedly proved that he is one of the real ones. According to the actor, he's completed about six playthroughs of Total War: Warhammer 2.

Henry Cavill builds an impressive gaming PC

He was already one of the most popular actors within the gaming community, but he really hit it home by building a PC on his Instagram.

Cavill used a Ryzen processor, and given the quality of the new AMD Ryzen processors, it is no surprise. His build looked mighty impressive, kitted out with some quality RGB lighting as well.

This wasn't the first PC build for The Witcher actor, as stated by him in interviews last December that he had built several PCs in the past but wanted to build a new one soon.

He further proved his love for gaming when he himself insisted on working on The Witcher on Netflix. When Cavill heard the news of The Witcher being adapted as a series on Netflix, he reportedly insisted on getting a meeting with the showrunners to play the part of Geralt of Rivia.

Henry Cavill has now proven his mettle as the iconic monster slayer and become the definitive Geralt for a lot of fans. His brilliant portrayal in the series stemmed from the fact that he had been a massive fan of The Witcher games, especially The Witcher 3.