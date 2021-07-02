Survivors can Hadouken in Free Fire when the Street Fighter V global collaboration begins today

The “Free Fighter” time-limited event will also offer Survivors the opportunity to bring the stylish outfits of fan favorites Chun-Li and Ryu into battle.

Survivors can look forward to exclusive themed content in the game, including an entirely special event interface, item reskins, and plenty more.

India, July 2nd, 2021 – Free Fire’s latest crossover event with Street Fighter V goes live today. The global “Free Fighter” event invites Survivors to bring the stylish outfits of fan favorites Chun-Li and Ryu into battle and learn the legendary Hadouken, Ryu’s signature move.

These will be accompanied by a host of exclusive time-limited content in the game, including an entire special event interface, item reskins, and plenty more!

Learn to Hadouken in Free Fire!

Ryu will be bringing his signature Hadouken special attack into Free Fire. When performed, the Hadouken sees Ryu send a potent surge of spirit energy through his palms and towards an opponent.

Survivors will now be able to learn and perform one of pop culture’s most recognizable fighting moves in Free Fire — as an emote!

Battle in style with the Street Fighter V collection

Survivors will have access to various Street Fighter V-themed fashion items inspired by the game — to enable them to battle in style. These will include Chun-Li’s iconic outfit — featuring her blue qipao and deadly spiked bracelets — as well as a gloo wall skin inspired by the fighter.

The Ryu & Chun-Li bundle

In addition to Chun-Li’s iconic costume, Survivors will soon be offered the chance to add Ryu’s outfit to their wardrobe and a gloo wall skin inspired by the fighter.

The “Free Fighter” crossover event will also bring a host of exclusive themed items to the game, including the AWM gun skin and Street Fighter Sports Car, just to name a few.

The Street fighter sportscar

Street Fighter V takes over Free Fire

From today, Survivors can look forward to a “Free Fighter” event that completely transforms the main lobby. Fans of the Street Fighter games will immediately recognize the Air Force Base background, one of the series’ classic stages.

Fans can check out the Free Fire x Street Fighter V trailer here: Free Fire x Street Fighter V teaser

About Street Fighter and Free Fire

Street Fighter is a fighting video game franchise developed and published by Capcom and is one of the world’s highest-grossing video game franchises of all time. It has sold over 46 million units worldwide as of March 31st, 2021. Street Fighter V was released for the PlayStation 4 and PC in 2016.

Free Fire is an immersive battle royale game created specifically for mobile gamers. Developed and published globally by Garena, Free Fire achieved a record high of over 100 million peak daily active users in 2020.

