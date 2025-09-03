SWAPMEAT final playtest Meat Lab 7 announced ahead of Early Access launch

Co-op roguelite third-person shooter SWAPMEAT is set to feature its final public playtest, dubbed Meat Lab 7, on September 4, 2025. This is the last stop before the debut of the Early Access build in October 2025 for Windows PC and macOS platforms. What's more is that fans will also be eligible for an exclusive cosmetic set as a reward for partaking in the playtest.

Read on to know everything about the upcoming SWAPMEAT final playtest and its early access launch. Here are the details.

SWAPMEAT Meat Lab 7 final playtest dates, rewards, and more

SWAPMEAT Meat Lab 7 goes live on September 4, 2025, through September 9, 2025. Here's a rundown of timings across regions:

Playtest start timings:

Pacific Time (PT): September 4, 2025, at 10 am

September 4, 2025, at 10 am Mountain Time (MT): September 4, 2025, at 11 am

September 4, 2025, at 11 am Central Time (CT): September 4, 2025, at 12 pm

September 4, 2025, at 12 pm Eastern Time (ET): September 4, 2025, at 1 pm

September 4, 2025, at 1 pm British Standard Time (BST): September 4, 2025, at 6 pm

September 4, 2025, at 6 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST): September 4, 2025, at 7 pm

September 4, 2025, at 7 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): September 4, 2025, at 8 pm

September 4, 2025, at 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): September 4, 2025, 10.30 pm

September 4, 2025, 10.30 pm China Standard Time (CST): September 5, 2025, at 1 am

September 5, 2025, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST): September 5, 2025, at 2 am

September 5, 2025, at 2 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): September 5, 2025, at 3 am

September 5, 2025, at 3 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): September 5, 2025, at 5 am

Playtest end timings:

Pacific Time (PT): September 9, 2025, at 5 pm

September 9, 2025, at 5 pm Mountain Time (MT): September 9, 2025, at 8 pm

September 9, 2025, at 8 pm Central Time (CT): September 9, 2025, at 7 pm

September 9, 2025, at 7 pm Eastern Time (ET): September 9, 2025, at 8 pm

September 9, 2025, at 8 pm British Standard Time (BST): September 10, 2025, at 1 am

September 10, 2025, at 1 am Central European Summer Time (CEST): September 10, 2025, at 2 am

September 10, 2025, at 2 am Moscow Standard Time (MSK): September 10, 2025, at 3 am

September 10, 2025, at 3 am Indian Standard Time (IST): September 10, 2025, at 5.30 am

September 10, 2025, at 5.30 am China Standard Time (CST): September 10, 2025, at 8 am

September 10, 2025, at 8 am Japan Standard Time (JST): September 10, 2025, at 9 am

September 10, 2025, at 9 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): September 10, 2025, at 10 am

September 10, 2025, at 10 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): September 10, 2025, at 12 pm

Developer One More Game has improved upon the past SWAPMEAT Meat Lab 6 playtest and aims to deliver a more refined experience this time. Here's a brief overview of some of the changes coming with this final playtest:

Improved Meta-Progression Systems: Weapon and upgrade progression have been streamlined, on top of the addition of 27 new picks.

Weapon and upgrade progression have been streamlined, on top of the addition of 27 new picks. Smooth Multiplayer Experience: Co-op has been tweaked, now allowing players who fall in battle to respawn at dedicated Respawn Beacons.

Co-op has been tweaked, now allowing players who fall in battle to respawn at dedicated Respawn Beacons. Rebindable Controls: This should enhance the player's gameplay experience.

This should enhance the player's gameplay experience. Localized UI language: Support for LATAM region languages has been added.

SWAPMEAT Early Access launches in October, rewards playtesters with cosmetics

Upgrade the protagonist with parts from fallen foes and take on powerful bosses (Image via One More Game)

Players who enjoyed the playtest can buy the game in October 2025 for PC via Steam, thanks to its Early Access launch. The team aims to refine the game further beyond its playtest via community feedback, resulting in a polished, fun experience fit for the final version 1.0 release.

Lastly, players who have participated in any of the Meat Lab playtests before Early Access will receive the exclusive Meat Scientist Cosmetic Set. This will be available in their game when it debuts in October 2025.

