SypherPK explains how the addition of "mod attachments" might massively boost Fortnite

2020 saw several rumors around Fortnite breaking the internet with an interesting set of mind-bending crossovers.

Reliable leaker HYPEX revealed in December that Epic Games had been working on 'weapon mods.'

We might get a new weapons mechanic at some point, epic started testing a new thing called "Weapon Mod Slots" lately and it seems like it gives the weapon abilities/attachements. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 27, 2020

He added fuel to the fire by reporting earlier this month that 'vehicle mods' are also on the horizon, but sadly, he fell short of announcing an expected timeline for the update.

SypherPK is looking forward to the addition of 'mod' attachments in Fortnite

Be that as it may, Ali "SypherPK" Hassan seems pretty excited and shared his zing with his ardent followers via a recent video.

"I'm excited [because] currently, vehicles are a little bit underwhelming in Fortnite. They do get you from point A to point B. But cars don't drive too well unless you're driving on an actual road."

The new mods and extensions will enhance the importance of vehicles in Fortnite. It will also be interesting to see how players incorporate the latest changes to their playstyle and how these mods will affect the competitive ability of the battle royale.

Also read: A look at the Vi Fortnite skin and her accessories

Advertisement

Also read: Genshin Impact Nintendo Switch release date and official statement

SypherPK is one of the more popular streamers in the Fortnite scene right now, and he's had had a symbiotic relationship with the game. He has played a massive role in sustaining the BR's popularity even after the title was criticized for its competitive ability.

However, it was enough for Epic to try to add a solid weapon to its arsenal and turn things around. If recent reports are to be believed, they have done just that, and SypherPK seems pretty impressed.

He concluded by saying:

"Maybe you can find an extended magazine for rapid-fire. Maybe you can find an attachment that makes your gun shoot a little bit slower but is way more accurate. There are all kinds of different possibilities."

Advertisement

SypherPK is a fan of mods in Fortnite (Image via Fortnite Intel)

There isn't much information available on the release of the update above, and nothing is official until we hear from Epic.

But SypherPK's two cents have added a lot of weight and will for sure generate a lot of unparalleled anticipation.