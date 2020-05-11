SypherPK explains why the old Fortnite map has to come back at some point

Sypher PK's take on the infamous Old Fortnite map debate (Image Credits: Dailystar)

Fortnite's new map has been under a ton of heat lately from players all around the world. Players have questioned the balance of the map, with it being massive but offering limited mobility.

The events leading up to the Fortnite's Season 2 Chapter 2 ending (the Doomsday event specifically) has many players questioning whether the old Fortnite map is going to make a comeback.

A popular Fortnite streamer and content creator who goes by the name 'SypherPK' recently gave his take on the whole 'old Fortnite map' debate. He also discussed the reasons behind the on-going controversy.

His video can be found below:

The streamer explains the sudden increase in players who are demanding that the old Fortnite map come back, while also explaining that their requests could have severe repercussions later on. He stated that the old map will make its return to the game at some point in the future.

However, he goes on to state that Fortnite will not revert to the old map anytime soon. This is due to a number of reasons. These reasons include the time and investment that went into developing the new map, and in-game mechanics that are dependent on the current Fortnite map (boats, fishing, etc.). He also talked about how the impulsive shift between maps could ultimately cause an inconsistency in the Fortnite storyline.

SypherPK said:

The whole "Old Fortnite map or New Fortnite Map" debate is actually in search of an element that is paramount to Fortnite's success - "Balance" .

"Balance" in the Fortnite maps in question

Is the new Fortnite map balanced enough?

Players who hop into a game of Fortnite measure it based on how balanced the game feels. The game in its current state feels substantially incomplete. The current Fortnite map is massive, but mobility is scarce.

When talking about balance in terms of a battle royale map, it has a lot to do with moving around the map, POIs, and "risk-reward" factors.

To simplify the debate, the old Fortnite map did a better job of keeping the game balanced, and hence, there is the uproar among community members to bring it back.

Towards the end of the video, the streamer goes on to explain why the old Fortnite map has to come back at some point in time. SypherPK says that the old map could essentially act as a weapon during times of an interest or viewership decline in Fortnite, bringing players back to their game just for the nostalgia.

It remains to be seen what plans Fortnite have for the old map, but it seems like the new map is going to be the one for the foreseeable future.