T1 League of Legends Twitter account mysteriously deleted without notice, fans suspect Korean connection

South Korean esports side T1 has deleted their League of Legends Twitter page, and fans are suspecting that this might be a result of the controversy surrounding Nick "LS" De Cesare.

The League of Legends controversy surrounding team T1 and coach LS began when the South Korean team wanted to appoint the League of Legends color caster as their coach. However, some of the korean fans were not pleased with this decision as the matter quickly escalated to an extremely ugly situation, which saw LS's grandmother receive death threats.

The T1 League of Legends Twitter is now mysteriously gone pic.twitter.com/MxpmE9trAm — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) November 16, 2020

The matter continued to grow ugly specially with the silence from T1's CEO, Joe Marsh, whose last form of communication with the community was a tweet on 5th November.

Let's take a look at the entire saga that ensued between LS and T1's Korean fans.

T1's silence regarding LS is upsetting League of Legends fans

To explain in short, T1 wanted to hire LS as a part of their League of Legends coaching staff. However, the fans did not like the new addition and went to the extent of sending death threats to LS' grandmother. T1 did nothing about the matter and ended up not hiring LS.

They wanted to hire @LSXYZ9, korean fans were being racist and homophobic going as far as sending death threts to his grandmother, T1 did absolutely nothing against that and apparently didn’t hire him at the end and haven’t even apologized to him — jigsaw (@Jigsaw_LoL) November 16, 2020

However, T1 fans on twitter have come out to accuse LS of making up the point about his grandmother receiving death threats. The fans claim that the protests against LS joining T1 have nothing to do with racism or homophobia, and that it is just a general protest against the SKT-Comcast partnership.

Image via u/dunjigi

Lol this is just the smart part. Most T1 fans didn't want LS because they wanted a proven coach.. they were against Polt(Korean) as well. LCK had a White coach before and he was loved. Stop turning this into a race thing lol.. T1 fans just upset over new ownership the past 3 yrs — DAMWON KKOMA 2021 (@Andy213Chef) November 17, 2020

With that being said, T1 League of Legends still have their Instagram and YouTube accounts active at the moment. However, after receiving the outburst from multiple streamers and community figures, T1 deleting their League of Legends Twitter page comes as a win for many in the community who were supporting LS.

Couldnt handle getting ratiod by eviljacobwolf so they disactivated the acc. pic.twitter.com/U3xRpM1huT — 200 years KEKW (@C9_Fanboy) November 16, 2020

The entire community is waiting for an update from T1 regarding the future of their League of Legends team. As for the fans of T1, after three years of protesting against the SKT-Comcast partnership, things are turning worse than they already were.

It remains to be seen if the former thre-time League of Legends World Champions can stage a comeback and win back the love of the community and the fans.