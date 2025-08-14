Tales of Xillia remaster leaked alongside upcoming Tales series showcase

Bandai Namco may have accidentally leaked a surprise for fans of the Tales series. Keen-eyed netizens spotted a &quot;Tales of Series News&quot; live stream scheduled for August 18, 2025, under Bandai Namco Europe's official YouTube channel. Additionally, it also suggests that a new remaster for the Tales of Xillia entries is in the pipeline, which should delight many fans.Here's everything to know about what could be in store for Tales series fans in the future. Read on to know more.Note: This article is based on a seemingly accidental leak by the publisher of the series, and the information hasn't been officially acknowledged or confirmed since. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.New Tales series live stream is apparently on the horizon, revealing a Tales of Xillia remasterPosts from the tales community on RedditAs per users on the Tales subreddit on Reddit, Bandai Namco Europe accidentally uploaded a live stream titled &quot;Tales of Series News&quot; on YouTube, scheduled for August 18, 2025. This was promptly deleted soon after, suggesting it was a mistake, which makes sense as there is no official announcement of it or confirmation from the publisher.Some characters from the Tales of Xillia games could be spotted in the thumbnail of the now-deleted video, including the name &quot;Rowen.&quot; This suggests that a remaster for the sub-series may be on the way. Whether it's supposed to be for the original title, the sequel, or both, remains unclear for now.Originally released for the PS3 in 2011, the first Xillia entry has garnered a bit of a cult following alongside a sequel a year later. A potential modern remaster for current consoles and PC is great news for fans, as it would make the two titles available to everyone more than a decade after their original launch.Bandai Namco has remastered past entries in the Tales series before (like Tales of Symphonia, Tales of Graces F, and Tales of Vesperia), so this doesn't seem out of place either. Stay tuned for more details, including official confirmation.Also read: Tales of Graces f Remastered review