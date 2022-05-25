TCL technology showcase reveals major information about 'mightier' Xbox Series XlS and PlayStation 5 Pro

The console war between Xbox and PlayStation is spicing up, with the two giants going head-to-head in the current generation.

While Sony has been the erstwhile leader for a long time, Microsoft has been catching up quickly. Its dual SKU policy has yielded gold in light of a major chip shortage worldwide.

The console wars will heat up further as both companies plan to release upgrades over the current editions based on the latest news.

As reported by PPE, the recent TCL showcase has given surprising news as far as gamers are concerned. Amidst news of new visual devices coming in the future, there have been new revelations.

If the reports are accurate, fans will be getting their hands on an upgraded version of the Xbox Series XlS and a PlayStation 5 Pro. There have also been presentations about the features and when fans can potentially expect the official release.

TCL technology showcase reveals information about a new Xbox Series XlS and PlayStation 5 Pro

Both next-generation consoles have been incredibly hit as they have flown out of stock due to a global chip shortage. However, it now appears that both companies are ready to take the battle to an all-new level.

The showcase revealed that a new version of each of the existing products will be released sometime between 2023-24. According to the reports, the upgraded systems will be able to run games between 60-120 FPS at 8K resolution. If true, it will be a massive upgrade as far as existing abilities are concerned.

AMD's Radeon RX 7700 XT will likely be used to power the mightier Xbox and PlayStation products. The next-generation consoles are already enjoying greater power, and the upgrade will make them even more capable.

It should be noted that these could be plans on the part of TCL, but it confirms earlier rumors.

Many in the circle believe that Sony and Microsoft have been looking towards the future and developing new products. It should be noted that enthusiasts should still wait for official confirmation.

The fresh set of news will certainly be interesting as the promised upgrades are massive. However, there will also be concerns, given that global chip shortages aren't over. PlayStation is currently the biggest sufferer as the Xbox Series S has helped the company improve its sales.

Only the future will confirm if and when these promised products arrive and their specifications. If the reported timeline and features are true, fans of both platforms are in for a treat.

