Team 8Bit emerge Free Fire Battle Arena Champions

The Free Fire Battle Arena concluded today, with Team 8Bit emerging victorious.

Legendry Noobs and Old Skool finished second and third, respectively.

Free Fire Battle Arena

A dominant TEAM 8Bit emerged as champions in the Free Fire Battle Arena Championships that concluded today. They got three Booyah in total, with 1160 placement points and 860 kills points adding up to 2020 total points for them in the finals. Legendry Noobs and Old Skool placed second and third, respectively, with 1455 and 1110 points each.

The Free Fire Battle Arena was another exciting tournament hosted for gamers from India, Bangladesh and Nepal, with the online squad-mode tournament seeing teams battle it out for the title of the best Free Fire squad in the region. The total prize pool was 300,000 diamonds.

Free Fire had big plans for this year’s eSports circuit in India, but due to the coronavirus epidemic, everything had to be postponed. The Free Fire Battle Arena finals was also shifted from 7th June to 17th June.

This was the first Free Fire tournament that players from Bangladesh and Nepal participated in. The league stages saw the top 24 teams from the open qualifiers divided into 4 groups of 6 teams each. These matches were played from 29th May to 5th June, with the top 2 teams from each group earning a spot in the finals.

Free Fire Battle Arena final standings and match recap (17th June)

Free Fire Battle Arena final standings

First match: Barmuda map - Team 8Bit won

Second Match - Kalahari Map - Team 8Bit won

Third Match - Barmuda Map - Dominators won

Fourth match - Kalahari Map - Legendary Noobs won

Fifth match - Barmuda Map - Team 8Bit won

Sixth match - Kalahari Map - Team Lava won