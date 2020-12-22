Team Elite crowned champions of GG1 Free Fire Weekend Wars 2.0

GoodGame1's Free Fire Weekend Wars 2.0 concluded on Sunday, 20th December 2020. After two days of intense action and thrilling games that saw twelve of India’s best Free Fire squads competing for the champions title, the winner was ultimately announced.

Team Elite were deserving of all the praise and won the championship with 235 points in total and 138 kill points. They took home the winner's prize of 1,00,000 INR. Although they had only 97 placement points, it was the kill points that really made the difference and secured a highly impressive victory.

Following them at second place was Mafia Esports with 226 points in total and 94 kill points. They fought valiantly and took home the second-placed prize of 50,000 INR. In third place was Team NBA, who secured 220 points in total and 104 kill points. They bagged the third-placed prize of 30,000 INR.

Killer FF from Team Elite, who secured 23 Kills under his belt and unquestionably the star of the show, was declared the MVP of the tournament. He won the MVP's prize of 20,000 INR.

Overall leaderboards of the GG1 Free Fire Weekend Wars 2.0

Overall standings

Good Game1 had also invited some distinguished guests from the Indian gaming community before the matches began for two extremely fun-filled days. On day one, the host Zerxes Wadia was joined by popular Esports organization TSM Entity’s manager Sid Joshi and prominent streamer Shagufta "Xyaa'' Iqbal. On the second day, popular YouTubers Aura Gaming and Ankitta C also made an appearance on the show.

The GG1 Free Fire Weekend Wars 2.0 started on 19th December 2020. The tournament was held in a B012 format with six matches each day played on the many maps of Free Fire; which included Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory.

Advertisement

The tournament, which started on 8th December 2020, was a resounding success. It will help popularize esports, Free Fire and invite greater competition in India. There is still some way to go but with such prizes on offer, the signs are looking good.

The tournament also featured various other major titles; such as Valorant, Fortnite, COD Mobile, Rainbow Six Seige, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO). The tournament, as a whole, had a total prize-pool of 11.5 Lakh INR.