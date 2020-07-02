Team Freestyle's PMWL 2020 participation in doubt after PUBG Mobile's temporary suspension in Pakistan

Pakistani team 'Free Style' were left disappointed after the Pakistan Telecom Authority imposed a temporary ban on PUBG.

Team 'FreeStyle' has already qualified for PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East (PMWL).

Free style Instagram post after PUBG banned in Pakistan

What started just like a mobile game, PUBG Mobile eventually became an Esport and has taken over the world by storm. It has provided a potential career opportunity for young gamers. The impact of the game's popularity can be seen in several countries.

However, as soon as PUBG Mobile started getting recognition in Pakistan, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) implemented a temporary ban order stating several reasons. According to PTA,

They've received numerous complaints, PUBG is addictive, wastage of time and poses a serious negative impact on the physical and psychological health of children. A few suicides have also been reported stating PUBG as the reason for their mental condition. However, the Lahore High Court will conduct the hearing on 9th July, and the matter is currently being investigated by PTA.

PUBG Mobile team Free Style

Pakistan has managed to provide a decent platform to invest in eSports in the country. Pakistani team 'FreeStyle' qualified for PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East (PMWL) after winning the national level tournament. After the temporary ban, Team FreeStyle showed utter disappointment and posted their statement on Instagram.

"This the first time in history that Pakistan is being represented in PUBG Worldwide and this is how our government gives back. Instead of working on the larger issues in the country, they were threatened by a mobile game. We will join hands with others and try to overcome this decision and fight for our right, whether it requires requesting PTI or going to the high court. Just so we Pakistan has a chance to take its gaming community further and make its own name in eSports".

Pakistan is emerging as a major PUBG Mobile dominated region in South Asia. In fact, Pakistani teams are proving themselves worthy of the global level competition. They are also setting an example for the youth about how to pursue gaming as a career, and not just entertainment.