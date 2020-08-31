Team IND crowned PUBG Mobile Matrix Premier Cup champions

The PUBG Mobile Matrix Premier Cup Finals, hosted by Matrix Esports and managed by Esports Empire and Esports Gen, concluded with Team IND winning the tournament. The finals were played on 30th August and 31st August, with each team playing four matches daily. Sixteen teams qualified for this round, along with two fan-favourite teams, Team Soul and Orange Rock.

Day 2 of the PUBG Mobile Matrix Premier Cup Finals started with Element Esports winning the first match of Erangel with thirteen kills, while Big Secrets secured second place with six kills.

Initiative Esport clinched the second match of Vikendi with six kills, with Nova Godlike taking nine frags. The third match of Miramar was claimed by Team IND with 11 eliminations, as TGW got rid of six players.

Team IND also took the chicken dinner in the last match of Erangel by registering 13 kills, as TGW notched seven frags.

At the End of Day 2 of the PUBG Mobile Mobile Matrix Premier Cup Finals, Team IND gained 98 points with 45 kills, while Megastars secured second place with 92 points. Antrix, an underdog team, finished in the third position with 90 points.

Overall Standings of PUBG Mobile Matrix Premier Cup Finals

1. Team IND- 98 points

2. Megastars- 92 points

3. Antrix- 90 points

4. Element VLT Esports- 80 points

5. TGW- 65 points

6. U Mumba Esports- 62 points

7. Nova Godlike- 60 points

8. Initiative Esports- 60 points

9. Fnatic- 48 points

10. AKHP- 47 points

11. Big Secrets- 43 points

12. Soul- 41 points

13. Orange Rock- 40 points

14. PixL- 39 points

15. 8bit- 38 points

16. 4H1B- 38 points

17. Future Station-35 points

18. Team Ontop- 17 points

PUBG Mobile Matrix Premier Cup Finals prize pool: 1.5 lakh INR

1st place - 70,000 INR: Team IND

2nd place - 40,000 INR: Megastars

3rd place - 25,000INR: Antrix

Top fragger - 7,000 INR: Daljitsk

An extra reward of 1000 INR was given for every chicken dinner in the finals