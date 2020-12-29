Team Mayhem crowned Call Of Duty Mobile India challenge 5v5 multiplayer champions

The 5v5 multiplayer mode finals of the Call Of Duty Mobile India challenge hosted by Nodwin Gaming concluded on December 28th. Team Mayhem came out victorious and were worthy champions. They beat Godlike Esports in the finals with a 3-2 scoreline.

Team Mayhem and Force One qualified through qualifier 1 finals, held on December 4th, while Reckoning Esports and Godlike Esports qualified through qualifier 2 finals held on December 18th. Team Mayhem and Godlike Esports were also winners of their respective qualifier finals.

In the semifinal stage of the Call Of Duty Mobile event was contested in best-of-three rounds. The finals were contested in best-of-five rounds.

Semi-final results of Call of Duty Mobile India challenge (best-of-three):

Semifinal 1: Team Mayhem Esports vs Reckoning Esports: 2-1

MVP: MYM Learn with 47 kills, 22 assists, and 28 deaths

Semifinal 2: Force One vs Godlike Esports: 0-2

MVP: Godl Minho with 27 kills, 5 assists, and 20 deaths

Final results of Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge (best-of-five):

Team Mayhem vs Godlike Esports: 3-2

MVP: Mym Burnz with 58 kills, 16 assists, and 44 deaths.

Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge 5v5 prize pool distribution

Total prizepool: 2,35,000 INR

1st place (Winners): 1,25,000 INR: Team Mayhem

2nd place (Runner-up): 50,000 INR: Godlike Esports

Semifinalist 1: 30,000 INR: Reckoning Esports

Semifinalist 2: 30,000 INR: Force One Esports

Team Mayhem is the most successful CODM team from India with over 100k USD in earnings. They also won the Call of Duty Mobile world championship (rest of world).

After the ban on PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile Esports has gained a lot of popularity in India. Many official and unofficial tournaments are being organized as the popularity increases.

Loco, in association with Activision; recently announced a 35,00,000 INR tournament, which will be the biggest CODM event to be hosted in India to date.