Team Mayhem crowned COD Mobile World Championship 2020 regional final champions

The regional finals/Stage 4 of the COD Mobile World Championship 2020 for the Rest of World region, presented by Sony Xperia, concluded with Team Mayhem winning the tournament. The side also qualified for the World Championship 2020.
The Call of Duty Mobile World Championship 2020 started on 26th September and concluded today, i.e., 27th September. The COD Mobile World Championship 2020 features a massive prize pool of $1,000,000.
Teams participating in the rest of the world (other) regional qualifiers
- Synerge Esports
- Team Mayhem
- Team IND
- Reckoning esports
- 3rB Squad
- Game&Geek
- Unbroken Esports
- 1st Esports
Format of the tournament
The Regional Playoffs or Stage 4 of the COD Mobile World Championship 2020 is divided into two sets of brackets:
1) Winner's Bracket (Upper Bracket): All eight teams will start in this bracket, in four groups of two teams each that will battle each other, with the winners qualifying for the next round.
2) Elimination Bracket (Lower Bracket): The losers of the winner's bracket will enter the Elimination Bracket, and if they lose here, they are eliminated from the Regional Playoffs.
If the team with one loss wins in the finals, both teams will each have one loss, and another game will be played to determine the champion.
COD Mobile World Championship 2020 brackets
Winner's Bracket
Round 1: Winners move to Round 2, Losers move to Round 1 of Elimination Bracket
- SynerGE vs Unbroken Esports: 3-1
- Team IND vs Game and Geek: 0-3
- Team Mayhem vs Reckoning Esports: 3-0
- 1st Esports vs 3rB Squad: 0-3
Round 2: Winners move to Round 3, Losers move to Round 2 of Elimination Bracket
- SynerGE vs Game and Geek: 0-3
- Team Mayhem vs 3rB Squad: 3-0
Round 3: Winner moves to Finals, Loser moves to Final of Elimination Bracket
Team Mayhem vs Game and Geek: 3-0
Elimination Bracket:
Round 1 (Winners move to Round 2)
- Unbroken Esports vs Team IND: 3-2
- Reckoning Esports vs 1st Esports: 2-3
Round 2 (Winners move to Round 3)
- 3rB Squad vs Unbroken Esports: 3-1
- SynerGE vs 1st Esports: 3-0
Round 3 (Winner moves to Round 4/Elimination Bracket Final)
3rB squad vs SynerGE: 3-1
Elimination Finals (Winner moves to Finals)
Game and Geek vs 3rB squad: 0-3
Finals
Team Mayhem vs 3rB squad: 3-1
- HP: 150-43
- S&D: 3-6
- DOM: W-FF
- HP: 150-105
COD Mobile World Championship 2020 regional qualifiers prize pool
The total prize pool of the Regional Playoffs is $50,000. Here's the rank-wise distribution of the COD Mobile World Championship 2020 regional qualifiers prize pool:
- 1st Place (Winners): $15,000 - Team Mayhem
- 2nd Place (Runner-Up): $10,000 - 3rB Squad
- 3rd Place: $8,000 - Game and Geek
- 4th Place: $5,000 - SynerGE
- 5th Place: $3,500 - Unbroken Esports
- 6th Place: $3,500 - 1st Esports
- 7th Place: $2,500 - Team IND
8th Place: $2,500 - Reckoning EsportsPublished 27 Sep 2020, 22:55 IST