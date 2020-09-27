Team Mayhem crowned COD Mobile World Championship 2020 regional final champions

The regional finals/Stage 4 of the COD Mobile World Championship 2020 for the Rest of World region, presented by Sony Xperia, concluded with Team Mayhem winning the tournament. The side also qualified for the World Championship 2020.

The Call of Duty Mobile World Championship 2020 started on 26th September and concluded today, i.e., 27th September. The COD Mobile World Championship 2020 features a massive prize pool of $1,000,000.

Teams participating in the rest of the world (other) regional qualifiers

Synerge Esports

Team Mayhem

Team IND

Reckoning esports

3rB Squad

Game&Geek

Unbroken Esports

1st Esports

Format of the tournament

The Regional Playoffs or Stage 4 of the COD Mobile World Championship 2020 is divided into two sets of brackets:

1) Winner's Bracket (Upper Bracket): All eight teams will start in this bracket, in four groups of two teams each that will battle each other, with the winners qualifying for the next round.

2) Elimination Bracket (Lower Bracket): The losers of the winner's bracket will enter the Elimination Bracket, and if they lose here, they are eliminated from the Regional Playoffs.

If the team with one loss wins in the finals, both teams will each have one loss, and another game will be played to determine the champion.

COD Mobile World Championship 2020 brackets

Winner's Bracket

Upper Bracket

Round 1: Winners move to Round 2, Losers move to Round 1 of Elimination Bracket

SynerGE vs Unbroken Esports: 3-1

Team IND vs Game and Geek: 0-3

Team Mayhem vs Reckoning Esports: 3-0

1st Esports vs 3rB Squad: 0-3

Round 2: Winners move to Round 3, Losers move to Round 2 of Elimination Bracket

SynerGE vs Game and Geek: 0-3

Team Mayhem vs 3rB Squad: 3-0

Round 3: Winner moves to Finals, Loser moves to Final of Elimination Bracket

Team Mayhem vs Game and Geek: 3-0

Elimination Bracket:

Lower Bracket

Round 1 (Winners move to Round 2)

Unbroken Esports vs Team IND: 3-2

Reckoning Esports vs 1st Esports: 2-3

Round 2 (Winners move to Round 3)

3rB Squad vs Unbroken Esports: 3-1

SynerGE vs 1st Esports: 3-0

Round 3 (Winner moves to Round 4/Elimination Bracket Final)

3rB squad vs SynerGE: 3-1

Elimination Finals (Winner moves to Finals)

Game and Geek vs 3rB squad: 0-3

Finals

Final match card

Team Mayhem vs 3rB squad: 3-1

HP: 150-43

S&D: 3-6

DOM: W-FF

HP: 150-105

COD Mobile World Championship 2020 regional qualifiers prize pool

The total prize pool of the Regional Playoffs is $50,000. Here's the rank-wise distribution of the COD Mobile World Championship 2020 regional qualifiers prize pool:

1st Place (Winners): $15,000 - Team Mayhem 2nd Place (Runner-Up): $10,000 - 3rB Squad 3rd Place: $8,000 - Game and Geek 4th Place: $5,000 - SynerGE 5th Place: $3,500 - Unbroken Esports 6th Place: $3,500 - 1st Esports 7th Place: $2,500 - Team IND

8th Place: $2,500 - Reckoning Esports