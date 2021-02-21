Team Secret announces new PUBG Mobile line-up

A few days back, Asyam "Rex" Allam, one of the fraggers for Team Secret, left his PUBG Mobile Malaysia team. Fans were eager to know the new roster of Team Secret Malaysia.

After teasing the roster announcement for a week, Team Secret Malaysia has finally unveiled its new roster for upcoming tournaments. The announcement came through its social media handles.

This is it. No more teasing. We are proud to announce our roster for the new PUBG Mobile season.



🇲🇾 ISh0tz

🇹🇭 MADTOI

🇲🇾 uHigh

🇲🇾 Jumper

🇲🇾 Fredo

🇲🇾 Y2K

🇲🇾 Seraveem

🇲🇾 OnTheGo



A NEW JOURNEY FOR TSMY 🖤 — Team Secret (@teamsecret) February 21, 2021

Team Secret Malaysia Roster

1. Raymond 'iShotz' Tan

2. Aekachai 'Madtoi' Areesanan

3. Dhiya Ulhaq 'uHigh' Bin Mohd Arasz

4. Ahmad 'Fredo' Fuad

5. Jay Lim 'Y2K' Jam Jiang

6. Jumper

Advertisement

7. Partibhan 'OnTheGo' Petchayappen

8. Seraveem

Madtoi will continue to lead the team in the 2021 circuit, along with Ishotz and Uhigh. Fredo and Jumper, who previously played tournaments from another popular Malaysian Organisation, "Yoodo Gank," are the new addition to the roster. They'll be joined Y2K, who played in PMPL Malaysia Fall Split for Resurgence Malaysia.

Fredo and Jumper left Yoodo Gank on January 9th. They led Yoodo Gank to many victories. One of their majors achievements was the PUBG Mobile Pro League South East Asia Spring Split 2020.

Seraveem will replace JangS as the coach of the team. JangS left the team in early February. OnTheGo will continue as the manager.

The team secured fifth place in the league stages and fifteenth place in the PUBG Mobile World League East Season Zero finals. Team Secret is one of the most successful PUBG Mobile teams from Malaysia.

It entered PUBG Mobile Esports in 2019 and saw its first major win in 2020 after winning the PUBG Mobile Pro League, Malaysia Spring, and Fall Split.

The last major tournament it played was the PUBG Mobile Global Championship, where the team secured seventh place in the finals.

For the 2021 season, with adequate experience under its belt, Team Secret Malaysia will be looking to lift the World's trophy.