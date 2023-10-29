Team Spirit vs LGD Gaming Dota 2 TI12 Grand Final: Schedule, head-to-head, livestream details, and more 

The Dota 2 TI12 Grand Final will feature Team Spirit clashing against Gaimin Gladiators. This series promises to be a spectacle as Team Spirit remain undefeated in their TI campaign. GG, on the other hand, clawed their way to the Grand Final through a precarious Lower Bracket run. That said, they knocked out Azure Ray in the Lower Bracket Semifinals and defeated the Chinese powerhouse, LGD Gaming, in the LB Final to secure a spot in the Grand Final.

Team Spirit had a dominant Upper Bracket run as well, defeating LGD, Team Liquid, and Virtus.pro. Suffice to say, the final will be gripping despite the lower prize pool.

Team Spirit vs Gaimin Gladiators Dota 2 Grand Final overview and predictions

Team Spirit secured the top spot in Group A after sweeping Entity, 9Pandas, Evil Geniuses, and Team SMG. They waltzed into the Upper Bracket after relegating Arteezy's Shopify rebellion to the Lower Bracket.

In their Upper Bracket journey, Spirit lost the first game against Virtus.pro but won back-to-back matches to reach the Upper Bracket Semifinals. They defeated Team Liquid in the UB Semifinals with a 2-1 scoreline and were just one series away from the Grand Final.

Team Spirit proceeded to oust Chinese juggernauts LGD Gaming 2-0 and secured a spot in Dota 2 The International 2023 Grand Final. Their unpredictable drafting style, mixed with their outstanding teamwork, cemented their undefeated streak in Valve's biggest tournament.

Gaimin Gladiators finished second in Group C, losing a Bo2 series against LGD but winning against Beast Coast and Virtus.pro. They also had a draw against nouns. However, in the deciding Bo3 matchup, they were sent to the Lower Bracket by Talon Esports.

In the Lower Bracket, they had an impressive run, winning 2-0 against nouns, 9Pandas, Evil Geniuses, and 2-1 against their rivals, Team Liquid. The Lower Bracket Semifinals and Finals saw the two-time Major winners decimate Chinese teams Azure Ray and LGD Gaming with 2-0 scorelines, earning them a spot in the Grand Final.

The series between Team Spirit and Gaimin Gladiators is highly unpredictable, as both teams can lift the Aegis this year. They are capable of staging comebacks and putting on a show. It's worth noting that the Grand Final is a Bo5, which adds an extra layer of uncertainty to the result.

Head-to-Head

Gaimin Gladiators defeated Team Spirit 2-0 in the Lima Major 2023, Berlin Major 2023, and the DreamLeague Season 20. However, the latter drew with GG in the Riyadh Masters 2023 group stage series and routed them in a Bo2 matchup in DreamLeague Season 21.

Roster

Here are the rosters of Team Spirit and Gaimin Gladiators in Dota 2 The International 2023:

Team Spirit

Yatoro

Larl

Collapse

Mira

Miposhka (Captain)

Gaimin Gladiators

dyrachyo

Quinn

Ace

tOfu

Seleri

Team Spirit vs Gaimin Gladiators Dota 2 TI12 Grand Final livestream details

The series will start on the following dates for different time zones:

PT: October 29, 2023, 1 pm

ET: October 29, 2023, 4 pm

GMT: October 29, 2023, 8 pm

You can tune into the livestream between Team Spirit and GG on the following channels:

