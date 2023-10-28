Team Spirit vs. LGD Gaming Dota 2 TI12 Upper Bracket Final: Schedule, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Team Spirit will lock horns with LGD Gaming in Dota 2, The International 2023 Upper Bracket Final. The losing team will receive another chance to reach the Grand Final as they will drop to the Lower Bracket Final.

Both teams have already secured top-four placements and will receive 5.5% of the prize pool or more based on their performance in upcoming matches.

That said, in the Lower Bracket, we saw the reigning TI champions eliminated from the tournament in the very first round. The Lower Bracket Quarterfinals matchups will feature Team Liquid vs. Gaimin Gladiators and Azure Ray vs. BetBoom.

Team Spirit vs. LGD Gaming Dota 2 TI12 Upper Bracket Final overview and predictions

Team Spirit is currently on a historical run in Dota 2 TI12, as the CIS roster hasn't lost a single series. They dominated Group A by routing Entity, 9Pandas, Evil Geniuses, and Team SMG. In the seeding playoffs Best of Three (Bo3), the TI10 champions defeated Arteezy's Shopify Rebellion and waltzed into the Upper Bracket.

Next, Spirit lost the first Upper Bracket Quarterfinals game to Virtus.pro but defeated them back-to-back, securing a place in the Upper Bracket Semifinals.

In the UB Bo3 Semifinals, they faced off against Team Liquid and won the first game but lost the second. However, they clinched victory in the deciding game and advanced to the Upper Bracket Final.

LGD Gaming has also had a dominating TI campaign as the Chinese team is also undefeated in TI12, with a draw against Virtus.pro in the group stage. Additionally, they wiped Beastcoast, Gaimin Gladiators, and Nouns and stood first in Group C.

In the deciding Bo3 match, the Chinese team defeated Keyd Stars and secured an Upper Bracket slot. In their Upper Bracket run, LGD sent 9Pandas and Azure Ray to the Lower Bracket while they reached the Upper Bracket Final.

The showdown between LGD and Team Spirit promises to be intense, as both teams have yet to drop a series. Team Spirit's teamwork and outstanding coordination may give them an edge against LGD's aggressive heroes. However, LGD's unusual hero picks can help them outplay the TI10 champions.

This matchup is hard to predict since LGD and Spirit share a similar playstyle and are capable of mounting comebacks when needed. The victorious team will advance to the Dota 2 TI12 Grand Final.

Head-to-Head

Team Spirit and LGD share a rivalry, having previously met in the TI10 Grand Final. Following LGD's roster shuffle, the new team has faced the TI10 champions on multiple occasions.

Team Spirit secured victories against LGD, with 2-1 wins in both the Lima Major 2023 and Bali Major 2023. Additionally, the CIS team swept the Chinese powerhouse 2-0 in the group stage of Riyadh Masters 2023.

Roster

The active rosters of Team Spirit and LGD are as follows:

Team Spirit:

Yatoro

Larl

Collapse

Mira

Miposhka (Captain)

LGD Gaming:

shiro

NothingToSay

niu

planet

y` (Captain)

Team Spirit vs. LGD Gaming Dota 2 TI12 Upper Bracket Final livestream details

The series will start on the following dates in their respective time zones:

PT: October 28, 2023, 4 pm

ET: October 28, 2023, 7 pm

GMT: October 28, 2023, 11 pm

You can tune into the livestream between Team Spirit and LGD on the following channels:

