PUBG Mobile: Team SynerGE and Celtz merge to represent Galaxy Racer Esports

Despite PUBG Mobile's ban in India, a major announcement has come in straight from one of the most prominent Esports teams in the country. Dubai based Esports organization, Galaxy Racer eSports, that had recently acquired Celtz to become GXR-Celtz, has now merged with the Indian outfit, SynerGE.

According to the official announcement, GXR-Celtz and SGE will no longer continue to be two different teams. Rather, they'll be merged into one roster, and a new team will be formed by choosing players from both the squads.

PUBG Mobile: Celtz and SynerGE to merge together

While making this announcement, CEO of SynerGE, Sameer Peerjade, said,

"I started Synergy Gaming as a passion project. The better we became, the more we wanted, and our ultimate goal was to become a global organization. Our plans with Galaxy Racer Esports have completely aligned, and with this new venture, the sky is the limit.

Galaxy Racer Esports is a Dubai based Esports organization, and also one of the fastest-growing outfits. They have a total of 7 rosters for different gaming titles such as CS: GO, League of Legends, Dota and PUBG Mobile. Galaxy Racer Esports is also the youngest organization to get featured on CNN.

The organization is widely known for organizing Dubai's Girl Gamers Festival, which currently has over 45 Esports athletes. After acquiring Team Celtz a couple of months ago for its PUBG Mobile roster, the organization stepped completely into Indian Mobile eSports. Team Celtz were also the winner of PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Finals 2020.

SynerGE is an Indian organization that came into the limelight in 2019. The organization has proven its worth time and then, by competing in various international Esports tournaments. SynerGE's PUBG Mobile team is considered as one of the most aggressive and consistent rosters in the South Asian PUBG Mobile circuit.