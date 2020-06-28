Call of Duty Mobile: Team Tamilas announce their official roster

Team Tamilas has been a very consistent and well-known team in the PUBG Mobile scene at the national level.

Call of Duty Mobile World Championship 2020 is the first official tournament by the developers.

TEAM TAMILAS

After a long term of consistency and fame in Indian PUBG Mobile eSports, 'Team Tamilas' have announced their CODM (Call Of Duty Mobile) roster.

Call Of Duty Mobile has been flourishing real big across the globe. After PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile also hit the 250M downloads mark. Apparently, it became the fastest game to reach 250 million downloads.

Earlier, Team Tamilas officials had promised to enter into COD Mobile to help grow the CODM eSports ecosystem. On 27th June, they fulfilled their promise by signing TT Venom, TT Caxzen, TT Master, TT Mystic & TT Claw into the organization.

With consistent support from the organization, the players will make their way to the top eventually. Recently, many Indian organizations have announced their professional rosters for Call of Duty Mobile.

Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile is one of the best first-person shooter (FPS) games in the world. There has been a massive demand for the introduction of eSports in Call of Duty Mobile for a long time. The game is developed by TiMi Studio and published globally by Activision.

Call of Duty Mobile World Championship 2020 is the first official tournament by the developers. It has been started as a partnership between Activision Blizzard and Sony Mobile. The total prize pool of this tournament is more than $1 Million, which includes both cash and in-game cosmetics.

The online qualifiers for the tournament were held from 20th April to 24th May 2020.

The second chance to qualify for the tournament will be given to the players from 2nd July 2020 (UTC).

👊 Are you ready for Stage 1B of #CODMobile World Championships?⁣

⁣

✌ Second chance to qualify as well as new rewards every weekend starting on 7/2 (UTC)!⁣

⁣

1️⃣ Weekend 1: LK24 - Championship Purple pic.twitter.com/jY3OZds9Uw — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 26, 2020