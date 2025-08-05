Team Vitality and Stake agree to multi-year CS2 partnership

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Aug 05, 2025 09:40 GMT
Team Vitality and Stake agreement (Image via Team Vitality)
Team Vitality and Stake agreement (Image via Team Vitality)

USE CODE TKR200 on Stake for a 200% BONUS!

Ad

Team Vitality and Stake have agreed to a multi-year partnership in a major seven-figure agreement, with Team Vitality’s jersey showcasing the latter debuting at IEM Cologne 2025. Stake, an online casino and sportsbook platform, will act as the official international betting partner of Team Vitality’s Counter-Strike 2 roster, benefitting from “a comprehensive activation plan: prominent jersey placement, high-impact brand campaigns across social media, innovative content production, and exclusive access to players.”

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This partnership marks Stake’s first official foray into esports. In Team Vitality’s announcement, the partnership is described as highlighting “the increasing appeal of the [esports] industry to global brands seeking visibility, high-value engagement, and premium positioning on the international stage.”

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Team Vitality and Stake join forces

With this deal, the official announcement noted that Stake will support Team Vitality’s CS2 roster in several key ways.

Ad
“First, the brand will be featured across Team Vitality CS's digital platforms. Second, the two brands will co-create premium content activations and provide fans with exclusive player access year-round. Finally, Stake's logo will appear on the front and left collarbone of the team's official jersey.”

Discussing the partnership, Team Vitality’s co-CEO, Vas Roberts, mentioned:

“This partnership with Stake is historic: not only for its scale but also for its symbolic value. It reflects the success of our ambition to establish Team Vitality as a leading global esports brand, alongside the biggest names in their respective industries. At a defining point in our Counter-Strike journey, this collaboration will allow us to create innovative experiences, offer exclusive content around our team, and support our CS2 roster as it reaches new competitive heights.”
Ad

Akhil Sarin, Stake’s Chief Marketing Officer, also shared his thoughts:

“This partnership brings together two industry powerhouses: Stake, a global leader in betting and entertainment, and Team Vitality, the reigning CS2 world champions. This collaboration adds esports to our globally renowned portfolio of sports and entertainment partnerships, with Team Vitality representing exactly the caliber of world-class partner we seek as we enter the esports arena.”
Ad
Ad

With all things considered, IEM Cologne 2025 thus marks the perfect stage for the global debut of this partnership, with Team Vitality returning to the venue as the defending champion.

The tournament is one of Counter-Strike’s most iconic and widely followed events and provides “a strategic opportunity to activate the partnership during a peak moment of tension, spectacle, and performance.” It will be interesting to see how the partnership fares in the future and how both brands uplift each other.

About the author
Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman Dutta

Twitter icon

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Angshuman Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications