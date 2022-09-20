Teamfight Tactics patch 12.18 official notes: Wukong buffs, Aphelios nerfs, and more

Teamfight tactics patch 12.18 official notes are out, and there will be a slew of large and small changes hitting the League of Legends-based board game.

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.18 highlights (Image via Riot Games)

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.18 official notes

1) Large Changes

Traits

Astral orb quality now only counts star levels from unique units. Stacking duplicate 3-star 1-cost units won’t result in an increase in quality beyond the first one

Astral Orbs quality now increases at every single star level, rather than at specific cumulative star level “breakpoints.” This means average orb quality is up across the board. Item components and full items can drop earlier than before.

Cannoneer cannon shot Attack Damage ratio: 150/300/475% >>> 150/250/450%

Dragonmancer bonus Health: 250/600/900/1200 >>> 250/600/800/1000

Dragonmancer bonus Ability Power: 18/30/50/75 >>> 18/30/50/70

Mage Ability Power buff/debuff: 75/100/125/150% >>> 80/110/140/170%

Ragewing enraged Attack Speed: 50/100/175/250% >>> 50/100/150/250%

Shimmerscale item, Crown of Champions charge up time: 6 >>> 5 sec

Shimmerscale item, Determined Investor Gold granted: 10 >>> 15

Shimmerscale item, Needlessly Big Gem Units per Gold: 3 >>> 2

Shimmerscale item, Goldmancers Staff chance to proc: 33% >>> 40%

Shimmerscale item, Goldmancers Staff base Ability Power & Mana: 15 >>> 20

Shimmerscale item, Mogul’s Mail Base Health: 200 >>> 350

UNITS: TIER 1

Wukong Crushing Blow Attack Damage ratio: 165/180/195% >>> 185/200/230%

UNITS: TIER 2

Aphelios Attack Speed: 0.75 >>> 0.7

Kai’Sa Tidal Burst Damage: 35/55/75 >>> 40/60/85

Lux Cosmic Spark animation is now slightly faster

Lux Cosmic Spark Damage: 350/425/575 >>> 325/400/500

Lux Cosmic Spark now travels straight after hitting the initial target

Zac Unstable Current Heal: 200/220/270 >>> 220/250/300

UNITS: TIER 3

Nunu Consume Damage Amplification as True Damage: 33% >>> 20%

Nunu’s amplified Consume damage no longer scales multiplicatively with Giant Slayer’s damage amplification

Volibear Relentless Storm 3rd attack damage: 110/155/215 >>> 125/175/240

Zeri Watershock Laser Damage: 160/240/420 >>> 200/300/475

Zippy Bugfix: Zippy should more reliably attack the target of Somersault Assault after cast

Zippy Attack Damage: 80 >>> 85

UNITS: TIER 4

Daeja RE-REWORKED: Now deals physical damage with her passive Windblast barrages, and can now equip AD items like Deathblade and Runaan’s Hurricane

Daeja Attack Damage: 0 >>> 20

Daeja Windblast passive Barrage Damage: 40/60/180 >>> 25/40/150

Shi Oh Yu Jade Form Damage Reduction: 15/20/50% >>> 20/25/50%

Shi Oh Yu Jade Form Attack Damage ratio: 230/250/1000% >>> 250/275/1000%

Sohm Tideblossom 3rd cast vortex Damage: 275/375/1500 >>> 300/420/1500

Swain Dragon Master’s Decree missing Health heal: 11% >>> 12%

UNITS: TIER 5

Aurelion Sol Black Hole Damage: 325/550/4000 >>> 350/575/4000

Aurelion Sol Black Hole Damage increase after 18 seconds of combat: 15% >>> 20%

Augements

Cutthroat (Assassin) Mana Reave: 50% >>> 65%

NEW Silver Augment: Dragonmancer Conference. Every 2 rounds, a random Dragonmancer appears on your bench. Gain a Kai'Sa.

Hero-In-Training (Dragonmancer) Buff percentage: 50% >>> 66%

Lucky Gloves: Frontline Attack Damage-focused champions will now receive a more well-curated selection of items

Lucky Gloves: Now always grants full items instead of components (even at earlier Stages)

Lucky Gloves: Removed some weaker options to improve the average strength of the Augment

Ricochet (Cannoneer) Bounce Damage Reduction: 33% >>> 40%

Verdant Veil Crowd Control immunity duration: 15 >>> 20 seconds

Weakspot Armor Penetration: 20% >>> 10%

2) Small Changes

Traits

Scalescorn: Bonus Magic Damage: 15/50/115% >>> 15/50/100%

UNITS: TIER 1

Karma Inner Flame Damage: 210/280/350 >>> 210/280/420

Nasus Fury of the Dawn Health Increase: 225/350/550 >>> 225/350/650

Nasus Fury of the Dawn Damage per second to adjacent enemies: 70/100/170 >>> 70/100/185

Sett Knuckle Down Attack Damage ratio: 150/155/160% >>> 150/155/170%

UNITS: TIER 2

Jax Armor & Magic Resist: 40 >>> 45

UNITS: TIER 3

Lee Sin max Mana nerf: 30/80 >>> 30/90

Items

Sunlight Cape (Radiant) burn range: 4 >>> 3

Bulwark’s Oath (Radiant) Shield duration: 3 >>> 4 seconds

Bulwark’s Oath (Radiant) Ally Armor & Magic Resist: 30 >>> 35

Augments

Dragon Imperialist max Health execution threshold: 15% >>> 18%

Pandora’s Bench Gold: 5 >>> 7

Modes

Hyper Roll

Shimmerscale item, Goldmancers Staff Base Ability Power: 15 >>> 20

NEW Dragonmancer Conference (Augment): Every round, a random Dragonmancer appears on your bench. Gain a Kai'Sa.

Bug Fixes

Our fix for the Skipping Stone Boom has been delayed to patch 12.19

Darkflight now sacrifices the champion when Darkflight is activated from a Darkflight unit being auto placed onto the board at the end of the shopping phase when you have an empty unit slot

Darkflight now shows the sacrifice hex and chain VFX for away players and ghosts properly

Cult expansion: Fixed a rare issue where ghost armies could have multiple sacrificed champions and thus gain multiple items

Undeserved credit: Nilah no longer resets if her target dies from damage other than her spell.

Zippy should more reliably attack the target of Somersault Assault after cast

Nilah now recasts on the nearest unit rather than the farthest when she gets a reset

Nilah now properly recasts when she kills a cornered target.

Nilah’s damage should now line up better with her animation.

Freebies: Mirage (Pirate’s Bounty) no longer grants a chest after NPC rounds.

Pandora’s Bench and Recombobulator will now pull the correct number of units from the pool when transforming 2* and 3* units.

The following Augments will no longer be offered to players who picked Built Different: Age of Dragons, Ancient Archives II (Ancient Archives I is already blacklisted), Dragon Imperialist, Dragon Soul

Hyper Roll: Fixed a bug where you would gain extra experience during Treasure Dragon rounds.

Minor Tooltip Changes: Scalescorn tooltip update to accurately represent how the trait functions.

