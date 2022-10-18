Teamfight Tactics patch 12.20 official notes: Ezreal buff, Seraphine nerfs, Hecarim adjustments, and more

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.20 is upon us and Riot Games has quite a few changes in mind this time around, which will be looking to bring in a new meta.
There are a lot of champions and items, as well as trait changes that players will be able to look forward to.
Those looking for a detailed description of Teamfight tactics patch 12.20 can look up Riot’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Teamfight Tactics patch 12.20 official notes
1) Champions
Tier 1
Ezreal
- Mystic Shot damage: 200/275/375 ⇒ 200/275/415
Nasus
- Fury of the Dawn damage: 70/100/185 ⇒ 70/100/205
Senna
- Mana: 30/90 ⇒ 15/75
- Last Embrace bonus magic damage: 300/450/600 ⇒ 300/450/650
Wukong
- Crushing Blow AD ratio: 185/200/230% ⇒ 185/200/250%
Tier 2
Kai’Sa
- Tidal Burst missile damage: 40/60/85 ⇒ 40/60/90
Lillia
- Watch Out! damage: 215/275/350 ⇒ 215/275/370
- Watch Out! center bonus damage: 190/240/320 ⇒ 190/240/340
Lux
- x Cosmic Flare first strike damage: 325/400/500 ⇒ 325/410/525
- Cosmic Flare secondary strikes damage: 175/200/230 ⇒ 175/210/240
Zac
- Unstable Current percent max health damage: 5/6/7% ⇒ 10/12/18%
Tier 3
Nomsy
- Fireballs! Damage: 210/300/480 ⇒ 190/270/420
- (Evoker) Lulu Whimsy attack speed buff: 30/40/60% ⇒ 40/50/70%
- (Cannoneer) Tristana attack speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75
- (Cannoneer) Bonus attack damage from being friends with Tristana: 30/45/70 ⇒ 35/50/80
Nunu & Willump
- Consume damage: 350/500/800 ⇒ 350/500/925
Rakan
- Disarming Diversion shield amount: 230/350/550 ⇒ 230/350/650
Rengar
- Mana: 60/120 ⇒ 70/140
Seraphine
- Serenade of the Seas on-attack damage: 20/35/70 ⇒ 20/35/65
Sylas
- Petricite Burst shield amount: 365/415/475 ⇒ 365/415/525
Volibear
- Mana: 0/60 ⇒ 0/40
- Relentless Storm bonus health: 400/700/1200 ⇒ 500/850/1400
Tier 4
Daeja
- Windblast damage: 250/350/1600 ⇒ 250/335/1350
Graves
- Quickdraw AD ratio: 65/65/170% ⇒ 65/65/145%
Hecarim
- Onslaught of Shadows damage: 150/250/1000 ⇒ 150/250/1200
Jayce
- Mercurial Judgement base heal: 150/210/375 ⇒ 150/210/550
- Mercurial Judgement secondary magic damage: 125/175/500 ⇒ 125/175/650
Nilah
- Slipstream damage: 130/200/1000 ⇒ 130/200/700
Shi Oh Yu
- Jade Form damage reduction: 20/25/50% ⇒ 20/25/40%
Sohm
- Tideblossom detonation damage: 300/420/1500 ⇒ 285/400/1400
Swain
- Dragon Master’s Decree damage: 85/120/600 ⇒ 90/130/600
Sy’fen
- Mana: 90/160 ⇒ 100/170
Xayah
- Feathers FLY! recall damage per feather: 13/20/60 ⇒ 13/20/75
Tier 5
Ao Shin
- Mana: 0/175 ⇒ 0/190
Shyvana
- Dragon’s Descent damage: 80/150/500 ⇒ 80/150/1500
- Dragon’s Descent stun duration: 1.25 seconds ⇒ 1.25/1.25/10 seconds
Terra
- Earthquake armor and magic resist damage ratio: 150/200/4000% ⇒ 150/200/2500%
Zoe
- Mana: 30/100 ⇒ 40/110
- Kayle’s Intervention bonus armor and magic resist: 20/40/500 ⇒ 20/40/1000
- Janna’s Howling Gale attack speed buff duration: 5 seconds ⇒ 5/5/30 seconds
2) Traits
Assassin
- Critical strike chance: 20/40/75% ⇒ 20/50/75%
Cannoneer
- Cannon Shot AD ratio: 150/250/450% ⇒ 150/275/450%
Cavalier
- Armor and magic resist: 30/45/60/75/110 ⇒ 35/50/65/85/110
Darkflight
- Bonus health: 500/750/1000/1800 ⇒ 500/750/1000/1600
Dragonmancer
- Bonus ability power: 20/35/50/70 ⇒ 25/40/50/70
Guardian
- Max health percentage shield: 25/40/70/125% ⇒ 25/40/80/130%
Guild
- Attack Speed (Twitch): 13% ⇒ 11%
- Omnivamp (Emblem): 4% ⇒ 3%
- Multiplier: 100/110/120/130/140/150/165/180% ⇒ 100/110/120/130/140/150/160/175%
Ragewing
- Attack speed: 50/100/150/250% ⇒ 50/100/150/275%
- Omnivamp: 15/30/45/75% ⇒ 15/30/45/85%
3) Augments
Beast’s Den
- Attack and move speed: 35% ⇒ 25%
Cutthroat
- Removed
Darkflight Crown
- Item granted: Protector’s Vow ⇒ Titan’s Resolve
Double Trouble I / II / III
- Bonus attack damage, ability power, armor, and magic resist: 22/33/44 ⇒ 20/30/40
- You can no longer be offered multiple tiers of Double Trouble
Gadget Expert
- Direct damage item bonus true damage: 33% ⇒ 25%
Mage Crown
- Unit granted: Sylas ⇒ Lux
Personal Training
- Unit granted: Olaf ⇒ Jax
Preparation I / II / III
- Champions will now start with one stack
- Health per stack: 30/45/60 ⇒ 25/35/50
- Attack damage and ability power per stack: 5/7/10 ⇒ 4/5/8
Scoped Weapons II
- No longer grants 10% bonus attack speed
Think Fast
- No longer offered on Stage 2-1
4) Items
Infinity Force
- All stats: 30 ⇒ 25
The Collector
- Gold change: 50% ⇒ 40%
Zhonya’s Paradox
- Ability power: 50 ⇒ 40
Zz’rot Portal
- No longer has a maximum taunt range of 4 hexes. It will now taunt all units that are in range to attack the holder.
5) Bug fixes
- Dodgings: Fixed a typo in Jax’s tooltip
- Zyra will now pick randomly between rows that are tied, rather than always choosing the farthest row or the nearest row in each fight
- Jayce no longer fails to gain his Ability’s resistances if his initial cast completely misses
- Shyvana no longer fails to cast with 2+ Attack Range. She can now cast as long as enemies are within her Flame Breath’s range (roughly 4 hexes)
- Reverted the Cannoneer bug fix from last patch that allowed the cannon shot to work properly with Celestial Blessing as this created issues with Whispers Cannoneers