Teamfight Tactics patch 12.20 official notes: Ezreal buff, Seraphine nerfs, Hecarim adjustments, and more

By Abhishek Mallick
Modified Oct 18, 2022 11:26 PM IST
Teamfight Tactics patch 12.20 official notes (Image via Teamfight Tactics)
Teamfight Tactics patch 12.20 official notes (Image via Teamfight Tactics)

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.20 is upon us and Riot Games has quite a few changes in mind this time around, which will be looking to bring in a new meta.

There are a lot of champions and items, as well as trait changes that players will be able to look forward to.

Those looking for a detailed description of Teamfight tactics patch 12.20 can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.20 official notes

1) Champions

Tier 1

Ezreal

  • Mystic Shot damage: 200/275/375 ⇒ 200/275/415

Nasus

  • Fury of the Dawn damage: 70/100/185 ⇒ 70/100/205

Senna

  • Mana: 30/90 ⇒ 15/75
  • Last Embrace bonus magic damage: 300/450/600 ⇒ 300/450/650

Wukong

  • Crushing Blow AD ratio: 185/200/230% ⇒ 185/200/250%

Tier 2

Kai’Sa

  • Tidal Burst missile damage: 40/60/85 ⇒ 40/60/90

Lillia

  • Watch Out! damage: 215/275/350 ⇒ 215/275/370
  • Watch Out! center bonus damage: 190/240/320 ⇒ 190/240/340

Lux

  • x Cosmic Flare first strike damage: 325/400/500 ⇒ 325/410/525
  • Cosmic Flare secondary strikes damage: 175/200/230 ⇒ 175/210/240

Zac

  • Unstable Current percent max health damage: 5/6/7% ⇒ 10/12/18%

Tier 3

Nomsy

  • Fireballs! Damage: 210/300/480 ⇒ 190/270/420
  • (Evoker) Lulu Whimsy attack speed buff: 30/40/60% ⇒ 40/50/70%
  • (Cannoneer) Tristana attack speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75
  • (Cannoneer) Bonus attack damage from being friends with Tristana: 30/45/70 ⇒ 35/50/80

Nunu & Willump

  • Consume damage: 350/500/800 ⇒ 350/500/925

Rakan

  • Disarming Diversion shield amount: 230/350/550 ⇒ 230/350/650

Rengar

  • Mana: 60/120 ⇒ 70/140

Seraphine

  • Serenade of the Seas on-attack damage: 20/35/70 ⇒ 20/35/65

Sylas

  • Petricite Burst shield amount: 365/415/475 ⇒ 365/415/525

Volibear

  • Mana: 0/60 ⇒ 0/40
  • Relentless Storm bonus health: 400/700/1200 ⇒ 500/850/1400

Tier 4

Daeja

  • Windblast damage: 250/350/1600 ⇒ 250/335/1350

Graves

  • Quickdraw AD ratio: 65/65/170% ⇒ 65/65/145%

Hecarim

  • Onslaught of Shadows damage: 150/250/1000 ⇒ 150/250/1200

Jayce

  • Mercurial Judgement base heal: 150/210/375 ⇒ 150/210/550
  • Mercurial Judgement secondary magic damage: 125/175/500 ⇒ 125/175/650

Nilah

  • Slipstream damage: 130/200/1000 ⇒ 130/200/700

Shi Oh Yu

  • Jade Form damage reduction: 20/25/50% ⇒ 20/25/40%

Sohm

  • Tideblossom detonation damage: 300/420/1500 ⇒ 285/400/1400

Swain

  • Dragon Master’s Decree damage: 85/120/600 ⇒ 90/130/600

Sy’fen

  • Mana: 90/160 ⇒ 100/170

Xayah

  • Feathers FLY! recall damage per feather: 13/20/60 ⇒ 13/20/75

Tier 5

Ao Shin

  • Mana: 0/175 ⇒ 0/190

Shyvana

  • Dragon’s Descent damage: 80/150/500 ⇒ 80/150/1500
  • Dragon’s Descent stun duration: 1.25 seconds ⇒ 1.25/1.25/10 seconds

Terra

  • Earthquake armor and magic resist damage ratio: 150/200/4000% ⇒ 150/200/2500%

Zoe

  • Mana: 30/100 ⇒ 40/110
  • Kayle’s Intervention bonus armor and magic resist: 20/40/500 ⇒ 20/40/1000
  • Janna’s Howling Gale attack speed buff duration: 5 seconds ⇒ 5/5/30 seconds

2) Traits

Assassin

  • Critical strike chance: 20/40/75% ⇒ 20/50/75%

Cannoneer

  • Cannon Shot AD ratio: 150/250/450% ⇒ 150/275/450%

Cavalier

  • Armor and magic resist: 30/45/60/75/110 ⇒ 35/50/65/85/110

Darkflight

  • Bonus health: 500/750/1000/1800 ⇒ 500/750/1000/1600

Dragonmancer

  • Bonus ability power: 20/35/50/70 ⇒ 25/40/50/70

Guardian

  • Max health percentage shield: 25/40/70/125% ⇒ 25/40/80/130%

Guild

  • Attack Speed (Twitch): 13% ⇒ 11%
  • Omnivamp (Emblem): 4% ⇒ 3%
  • Multiplier: 100/110/120/130/140/150/165/180% ⇒ 100/110/120/130/140/150/160/175%

Ragewing

  • Attack speed: 50/100/150/250% ⇒ 50/100/150/275%
  • Omnivamp: 15/30/45/75% ⇒ 15/30/45/85%

3) Augments

Beast’s Den

  • Attack and move speed: 35% ⇒ 25%

Cutthroat

  • Removed

Darkflight Crown

  • Item granted: Protector’s Vow ⇒ Titan’s Resolve

Double Trouble I / II / III

  • Bonus attack damage, ability power, armor, and magic resist: 22/33/44 ⇒ 20/30/40
  • You can no longer be offered multiple tiers of Double Trouble

Gadget Expert

  • Direct damage item bonus true damage: 33% ⇒ 25%

Mage Crown

  • Unit granted: Sylas ⇒ Lux

Personal Training

  • Unit granted: Olaf ⇒ Jax

Preparation I / II / III

  • Champions will now start with one stack
  • Health per stack: 30/45/60 ⇒ 25/35/50
  • Attack damage and ability power per stack: 5/7/10 ⇒ 4/5/8

Scoped Weapons II

  • No longer grants 10% bonus attack speed

Think Fast

  • No longer offered on Stage 2-1

4) Items

Infinity Force

  • All stats: 30 ⇒ 25

The Collector

  • Gold change: 50% ⇒ 40%

Zhonya’s Paradox

  • Ability power: 50 ⇒ 40

Zz’rot Portal

  • No longer has a maximum taunt range of 4 hexes. It will now taunt all units that are in range to attack the holder.

5) Bug fixes

  • Dodgings: Fixed a typo in Jax’s tooltip
  • Zyra will now pick randomly between rows that are tied, rather than always choosing the farthest row or the nearest row in each fight
  • Jayce no longer fails to gain his Ability’s resistances if his initial cast completely misses
  • Shyvana no longer fails to cast with 2+ Attack Range. She can now cast as long as enemies are within her Flame Breath’s range (roughly 4 hexes)
  • Reverted the Cannoneer bug fix from last patch that allowed the cannon shot to work properly with Celestial Blessing as this created issues with Whispers Cannoneers

