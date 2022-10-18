Teamfight Tactics patch 12.20 official notes: Ezreal buff, Seraphine nerfs, Hecarim adjustments, and more

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.20 is upon us and Riot Games has quite a few changes in mind this time around, which will be looking to bring in a new meta.

There are a lot of champions and items, as well as trait changes that players will be able to look forward to.

Teamfight Tactics @TFT



With the help of Dr. Pengu, we’ve cataloged all of the dragonic details–are you up for the challenge? Take on the Uncharted Realms in style with our Dragon Trainer Pengu Cosplay Guide!With the help of Dr. Pengu, we’ve cataloged all of the dragonic details–are you up for the challenge? Take on the Uncharted Realms in style with our Dragon Trainer Pengu Cosplay Guide! With the help of Dr. Pengu, we’ve cataloged all of the dragonic details–are you up for the challenge? 🌊

Those looking for a detailed description of Teamfight tactics patch 12.20 can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.20 official notes

1) Champions

Tier 1

Ezreal

Mystic Shot damage: 200/275/375 ⇒ 200/275/415

Nasus

Fury of the Dawn damage: 70/100/185 ⇒ 70/100/205

Senna

Mana: 30/90 ⇒ 15/75

Last Embrace bonus magic damage: 300/450/600 ⇒ 300/450/650

Wukong

Crushing Blow AD ratio: 185/200/230% ⇒ 185/200/250%

Tier 2

Kai’Sa

Tidal Burst missile damage: 40/60/85 ⇒ 40/60/90

Lillia

Watch Out! damage: 215/275/350 ⇒ 215/275/370

Watch Out! center bonus damage: 190/240/320 ⇒ 190/240/340

Lux

x Cosmic Flare first strike damage: 325/400/500 ⇒ 325/410/525

Cosmic Flare secondary strikes damage: 175/200/230 ⇒ 175/210/240

Zac

Unstable Current percent max health damage: 5/6/7% ⇒ 10/12/18%

Tier 3

Nomsy

Fireballs! Damage: 210/300/480 ⇒ 190/270/420

(Evoker) Lulu Whimsy attack speed buff: 30/40/60% ⇒ 40/50/70%

(Cannoneer) Tristana attack speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75

(Cannoneer) Bonus attack damage from being friends with Tristana: 30/45/70 ⇒ 35/50/80

Nunu & Willump

Consume damage: 350/500/800 ⇒ 350/500/925

Rakan

Disarming Diversion shield amount: 230/350/550 ⇒ 230/350/650

Rengar

Mana: 60/120 ⇒ 70/140

Seraphine

Serenade of the Seas on-attack damage: 20/35/70 ⇒ 20/35/65

Sylas

Petricite Burst shield amount: 365/415/475 ⇒ 365/415/525

Volibear

Mana: 0/60 ⇒ 0/40

Relentless Storm bonus health: 400/700/1200 ⇒ 500/850/1400

Tier 4

Daeja

Windblast damage: 250/350/1600 ⇒ 250/335/1350

Graves

Quickdraw AD ratio: 65/65/170% ⇒ 65/65/145%

Hecarim

Onslaught of Shadows damage: 150/250/1000 ⇒ 150/250/1200

Jayce

Mercurial Judgement base heal: 150/210/375 ⇒ 150/210/550

Mercurial Judgement secondary magic damage: 125/175/500 ⇒ 125/175/650

Nilah

Slipstream damage: 130/200/1000 ⇒ 130/200/700

Shi Oh Yu

Jade Form damage reduction: 20/25/50% ⇒ 20/25/40%

Sohm

Tideblossom detonation damage: 300/420/1500 ⇒ 285/400/1400

Swain

Dragon Master’s Decree damage: 85/120/600 ⇒ 90/130/600

Sy’fen

Mana: 90/160 ⇒ 100/170

Xayah

Feathers FLY! recall damage per feather: 13/20/60 ⇒ 13/20/75

Tier 5

Ao Shin

Mana: 0/175 ⇒ 0/190

Shyvana

Dragon’s Descent damage: 80/150/500 ⇒ 80/150/1500

Dragon’s Descent stun duration: 1.25 seconds ⇒ 1.25/1.25/10 seconds

Terra

Earthquake armor and magic resist damage ratio: 150/200/4000% ⇒ 150/200/2500%

Zoe

Mana: 30/100 ⇒ 40/110

Kayle’s Intervention bonus armor and magic resist: 20/40/500 ⇒ 20/40/1000

Janna’s Howling Gale attack speed buff duration: 5 seconds ⇒ 5/5/30 seconds

2) Traits

Assassin

Critical strike chance: 20/40/75% ⇒ 20/50/75%

Cannoneer

Cannon Shot AD ratio: 150/250/450% ⇒ 150/275/450%

Cavalier

Armor and magic resist: 30/45/60/75/110 ⇒ 35/50/65/85/110

Darkflight

Bonus health: 500/750/1000/1800 ⇒ 500/750/1000/1600

Dragonmancer

Bonus ability power: 20/35/50/70 ⇒ 25/40/50/70

Guardian

Max health percentage shield: 25/40/70/125% ⇒ 25/40/80/130%

Guild

Attack Speed (Twitch): 13% ⇒ 11%

Omnivamp (Emblem): 4% ⇒ 3%

Multiplier: 100/110/120/130/140/150/165/180% ⇒ 100/110/120/130/140/150/160/175%

Ragewing

Attack speed: 50/100/150/250% ⇒ 50/100/150/275%

Omnivamp: 15/30/45/75% ⇒ 15/30/45/85%

3) Augments

Beast’s Den

Attack and move speed: 35% ⇒ 25%

Cutthroat

Removed

Darkflight Crown

Item granted: Protector’s Vow ⇒ Titan’s Resolve

Double Trouble I / II / III

Bonus attack damage, ability power, armor, and magic resist: 22/33/44 ⇒ 20/30/40

You can no longer be offered multiple tiers of Double Trouble

Gadget Expert

Direct damage item bonus true damage: 33% ⇒ 25%

Mage Crown

Unit granted: Sylas ⇒ Lux

Personal Training

Unit granted: Olaf ⇒ Jax

Preparation I / II / III

Champions will now start with one stack

Health per stack: 30/45/60 ⇒ 25/35/50

Attack damage and ability power per stack: 5/7/10 ⇒ 4/5/8

Scoped Weapons II

No longer grants 10% bonus attack speed

Think Fast

No longer offered on Stage 2-1

4) Items

Infinity Force

All stats: 30 ⇒ 25

The Collector

Gold change: 50% ⇒ 40%

Zhonya’s Paradox

Ability power: 50 ⇒ 40

Zz’rot Portal

No longer has a maximum taunt range of 4 hexes. It will now taunt all units that are in range to attack the holder.

5) Bug fixes

Dodgings: Fixed a typo in Jax’s tooltip

Zyra will now pick randomly between rows that are tied, rather than always choosing the farthest row or the nearest row in each fight

Jayce no longer fails to gain his Ability’s resistances if his initial cast completely misses

Shyvana no longer fails to cast with 2+ Attack Range. She can now cast as long as enemies are within her Flame Breath’s range (roughly 4 hexes)

Reverted the Cannoneer bug fix from last patch that allowed the cannon shot to work properly with Celestial Blessing as this created issues with Whispers Cannoneers

Poll : 0 votes