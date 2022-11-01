Teamfight Tactics patch 12.21 official notes: Cluttered Mind nerfs, Nunu buffs, and more

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.21 will not exactly be a big one as Riot games look to focus changes on some of the outliers which are currently present in the game.

Nerfs will be hitting Cluttered Mind and Preparation, while buffs will be making their way to Nunu Nomsy, and Built Different.

TFT patch 12.21 highlights (Image via Riot Games)

Teamfight Tactics fans looking for a detailed description of patch 12.21 can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.21 official notes

1) Large Changes

Traits

Cannoneer Cannon Shot Attack Damage ratio: 150/275/450% ⇒ 150/300/500%

Units: Tier 3

Evoker Nomsy, Lulu Whimsy targets: 2 ⇒ 3

Nunu Consume Damage: 350/500/925 ⇒ 375/525/925

Nunu Consume damage amplification if target has less Health: 40% ⇒ 50%

Radiant (Items)

Last Whisper (Radiant) bonus Attack Speed: 25% ⇒ 35%

Bulwark’s Oath (Radiant) shield duration 4 seconds ⇒ 3 seconds

Bulwark’s Oath (Radiant) Armor and Magic Resist: 35 ⇒ 30

Quickestsilver (Radiant) bonus Attack Speed: 50% ⇒ 60%

Absolution (Radiant) missing Health percentage heal: 18% ⇒ 22%

Runaan’s Tempest (Radiant) additional bolt Attack Damage ratio: 120% ⇒ 110%

Statikk Shiv (Radiant) bonus Attack Speed: 10% ⇒ 30%

Eclipse Cape (Radiant) bonus Health: 300 ⇒ 200

Augments

Built Different I bonus Health: 200-350 ⇒ 250-400

Built Different II bonus Health: 250-475 ⇒ 300-525

Built Different III bonus Health: 300-600 ⇒ 350-650

Cluttered Mind Units granted: 3 ⇒ 2

Preparation Attack Damage & Ability Power: 4/5/8 ⇒ 3/4/7

Protectors of the Cosmos Shield strength per component: 30 ⇒ 35

2) Small Changes

Units: Tier 1

Karma Inner Flame Damage: 210/280/400 ⇒ 200/265/380

Units: Tier 2

Lux Cosmic Flare first strike damage: 325/400/500 ⇒ 325/410/525

Lux Cosmic Flare secondary strikes damage: 175/200/230 ⇒ 175/210/240

Units: Tier 4

Xayah Feathers FLY! feather recall Attack Damage ratio: 18% ⇒ 20/20/30%

Units: Tier 5

Soraka’s tooltip has been updated to show number of stars called down per cast

Augments

Soul Siphon (Darkflight) can again be offered on 2-1

3) Modes

Hyper Roll

Preparation Attack Damage & Ability Power: 6/7/10 ⇒ 4/6/9

4) Mobile

You can now access Settings from in-game!

5) Bug Fixes

Rosethorn Vest (Radiant) now correctly blocks all bonus crit damage rather than 75%.

Get Jaxed: Personal Trainer Augment (Hyper Roll) now grants a Jax

Unphased: Fixed a bug where Zz'Rot Portal and Zz'Rots Invitation were not taunting enemies

Upgraded champions will now properly start with 1 stack of Preparation

Spirit Visage will now properly attribute healing to holder

