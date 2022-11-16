Teamfight Tactics patch 12.22 official notes: Lillia buffs, Jayce adjustments, and more

Teamfight Tactics' patch 12.22 update is right around the corner, and Riot Games are set to make a significant number of changes to the League of Legends-based board game.

There will be quite a few tweaks to the current meta, with the patch bringing a number of changes for both champions as well as traits.

Teamfight Tactics fans who are interested in a detailed description of the patch can check it out on Riot’s official website. For a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.22 official notes

1) Champions

Tier 1

Leona

Solar Barrier damage reduction: 30/40/60 ⇒ 35/45/70

Malphite

Attack damage: 70 ⇒ 80

Attack speed: 0.5 ⇒ 0.6

Nasus

Mana: 60/120 ⇒ 30/90

Sejuani

Mana: 50/90 ⇒ 25/75

Warrior’s Wrath max health damage ratio: 5% ⇒ 6%

Taliyah

Flowing Volley damage: 145/215/325 ⇒ 160/240/380

Wukong

Attack damage: 55 ⇒ 65

Armor and magic resist: 40 ⇒ 45

Tier 2

Braum

Attack damage: 70 ⇒ 85

Jax

Counter Strike damage: 200/300/550 ⇒ 225/350/750

Lillia

Attack damage: 40 ⇒ 50

Armor and magic resist: 40 ⇒ 50

Attack speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75

Qiyana

Attack damage: 50 ⇒ 55

Mana: 40/100 ⇒ 30/90

Rell

Iron Bond damage: 150/225/400 ⇒ 160/240/440

Twitch

Blast Potion attack damage ratio: 120% ⇒ 160%

Tier 3

Diana

Attack damage: 50 ⇒ 55

Mana: 50/100 ⇒ 30/90

Nomsy

Attack range: 3 ⇒ 4

Tristana attack damage bonus: 35/50/80 ⇒ 50/75/120

Rakan

Attack damage: 45 ⇒ 55

Sylas

Mana: 70/140 ⇒ 60/120

Petricite Burst damage: 110/170/240 ⇒ 140/200/320

Volibear

Relentless Storm third attack bonus magic damage: 115/170/240 ⇒ 110/165/300

Zeri

Watershock Laser damage: 225/325/475 ⇒ 275/375/525

Tier 4

Hecarim

Health: 900 ⇒ 1000

Onslaught of Shadows damage: 150/250/1200 ⇒ 200/300/1500

Jayce

Mercurial Justice transformation damage: 275/350/900 ⇒ 300/400/1500

Mercurial Justice transformation bonus armor and magic resist: 45 ⇒ 40

Mercurial Judgement second cast center damage: 375/500/1500 ⇒ 400/550/2000

Mercurial Judgement second cast AOE damage: 125/175/650 ⇒ 225/275/1200

Mercurial Judgement healing: 150/210/550 ⇒ 100/150/500

Nilah

Mana: 0/60 ⇒ 0/50

2) Traits

Lagoon

The 1000 Seastone Stacks secret rewards now drops at 700 Stacks instead

Mage

Ability power modifier: 80/105/135/170 ⇒ 80/105/135/195

Ragewing

Attack speed: 50/100/150/275% ⇒ 50/100/150/325%

Whispers

Stacking attack damage and ability power: 1/3/6 ⇒ 1/3/7

3) Augments

Preparation

No longer works on summoned units or non-Champions (Target Dummy, Nomsy Trainers, Jade Statues, etc.)

4) Systems

Treasure Dragon

A second Treasure Dragon has replaced the Wolves PvE round

This Treasure Dragon can be any one of the three Treasure Dragon variants. The two Treasure Dragons that you see may be different or the same

Items from orbs have been reduced by two to compensate for the increased item count from Treasure Dragons

