Teamfight Tactics patch 12.22 official notes: Lillia buffs, Jayce adjustments, and more

By Abhishek Mallick
Modified Nov 16, 2022 12:49 AM IST
Teamfight Tactics patch 12.22 official notes (Image via Riot Games)
Teamfight Tactics' patch 12.22 update is right around the corner, and Riot Games are set to make a significant number of changes to the League of Legends-based board game.

There will be quite a few tweaks to the current meta, with the patch bringing a number of changes for both champions as well as traits.

Teamfight Tactics fans who are interested in a detailed description of the patch can check it out on Riot’s official website. For a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.22 official notes

1) Champions

Tier 1

Leona

  • Solar Barrier damage reduction: 30/40/60 ⇒ 35/45/70

Malphite

  • Attack damage: 70 ⇒ 80
  • Attack speed: 0.5 ⇒ 0.6

Nasus

  • Mana: 60/120 ⇒ 30/90

Sejuani

  • Mana: 50/90 ⇒ 25/75
  • Warrior’s Wrath max health damage ratio: 5% ⇒ 6%

Taliyah

  • Flowing Volley damage: 145/215/325 ⇒ 160/240/380

Wukong

  • Attack damage: 55 ⇒ 65
  • Armor and magic resist: 40 ⇒ 45

Tier 2

Braum

  • Attack damage: 70 ⇒ 85

Jax

  • Counter Strike damage: 200/300/550 ⇒ 225/350/750

Lillia

  • Attack damage: 40 ⇒ 50
  • Armor and magic resist: 40 ⇒ 50
  • Attack speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75

Qiyana

  • Attack damage: 50 ⇒ 55
  • Mana: 40/100 ⇒ 30/90

Rell

  • Iron Bond damage: 150/225/400 ⇒ 160/240/440

Twitch

  • Blast Potion attack damage ratio: 120% ⇒ 160%
Tier 3

Diana

  • Attack damage: 50 ⇒ 55
  • Mana: 50/100 ⇒ 30/90

Nomsy

  • Attack range: 3 ⇒ 4
  • Tristana attack damage bonus: 35/50/80 ⇒ 50/75/120

Rakan

  • Attack damage: 45 ⇒ 55

Sylas

  • Mana: 70/140 ⇒ 60/120
  • Petricite Burst damage: 110/170/240 ⇒ 140/200/320

Volibear

  • Relentless Storm third attack bonus magic damage: 115/170/240 ⇒ 110/165/300

Zeri

  • Watershock Laser damage: 225/325/475 ⇒ 275/375/525

Tier 4

Hecarim

  • Health: 900 ⇒ 1000
  • Onslaught of Shadows damage: 150/250/1200 ⇒ 200/300/1500

Jayce

  • Mercurial Justice transformation damage: 275/350/900 ⇒ 300/400/1500
  • Mercurial Justice transformation bonus armor and magic resist: 45 ⇒ 40
  • Mercurial Judgement second cast center damage: 375/500/1500 ⇒ 400/550/2000
  • Mercurial Judgement second cast AOE damage: 125/175/650 ⇒ 225/275/1200
  • Mercurial Judgement healing: 150/210/550 ⇒ 100/150/500

Nilah

  • Mana: 0/60 ⇒ 0/50

2) Traits

Lagoon

  • The 1000 Seastone Stacks secret rewards now drops at 700 Stacks instead

Mage

  • Ability power modifier: 80/105/135/170 ⇒ 80/105/135/195

Ragewing

  • Attack speed: 50/100/150/275% ⇒ 50/100/150/325%

Whispers

  • Stacking attack damage and ability power: 1/3/6 ⇒ 1/3/7
3) Augments

Preparation

  • No longer works on summoned units or non-Champions (Target Dummy, Nomsy Trainers, Jade Statues, etc.)

4) Systems

Treasure Dragon

  • A second Treasure Dragon has replaced the Wolves PvE round
  • This Treasure Dragon can be any one of the three Treasure Dragon variants. The two Treasure Dragons that you see may be different or the same
  • Items from orbs have been reduced by two to compensate for the increased item count from Treasure Dragons

