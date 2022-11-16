Teamfight Tactics patch 12.22 official notes: Lillia buffs, Jayce adjustments, and more

Teamfight Tactics' patch 12.22 update is right around the corner, and Riot Games are set to make a significant number of changes to the League of Legends-based board game.
There will be quite a few tweaks to the current meta, with the patch bringing a number of changes for both champions as well as traits.
Teamfight Tactics fans who are interested in a detailed description of the patch can check it out on Riot’s official website. For a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Teamfight Tactics patch 12.22 official notes
1) Champions
Tier 1
Leona
- Solar Barrier damage reduction: 30/40/60 ⇒ 35/45/70
Malphite
- Attack damage: 70 ⇒ 80
- Attack speed: 0.5 ⇒ 0.6
Nasus
- Mana: 60/120 ⇒ 30/90
Sejuani
- Mana: 50/90 ⇒ 25/75
- Warrior’s Wrath max health damage ratio: 5% ⇒ 6%
Taliyah
- Flowing Volley damage: 145/215/325 ⇒ 160/240/380
Wukong
- Attack damage: 55 ⇒ 65
- Armor and magic resist: 40 ⇒ 45
Tier 2
Braum
- Attack damage: 70 ⇒ 85
Jax
- Counter Strike damage: 200/300/550 ⇒ 225/350/750
Lillia
- Attack damage: 40 ⇒ 50
- Armor and magic resist: 40 ⇒ 50
- Attack speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75
Qiyana
- Attack damage: 50 ⇒ 55
- Mana: 40/100 ⇒ 30/90
Rell
- Iron Bond damage: 150/225/400 ⇒ 160/240/440
Twitch
- Blast Potion attack damage ratio: 120% ⇒ 160%
Tier 3
Diana
- Attack damage: 50 ⇒ 55
- Mana: 50/100 ⇒ 30/90
Nomsy
- Attack range: 3 ⇒ 4
- Tristana attack damage bonus: 35/50/80 ⇒ 50/75/120
Rakan
- Attack damage: 45 ⇒ 55
Sylas
- Mana: 70/140 ⇒ 60/120
- Petricite Burst damage: 110/170/240 ⇒ 140/200/320
Volibear
- Relentless Storm third attack bonus magic damage: 115/170/240 ⇒ 110/165/300
Zeri
- Watershock Laser damage: 225/325/475 ⇒ 275/375/525
Tier 4
Hecarim
- Health: 900 ⇒ 1000
- Onslaught of Shadows damage: 150/250/1200 ⇒ 200/300/1500
Jayce
- Mercurial Justice transformation damage: 275/350/900 ⇒ 300/400/1500
- Mercurial Justice transformation bonus armor and magic resist: 45 ⇒ 40
- Mercurial Judgement second cast center damage: 375/500/1500 ⇒ 400/550/2000
- Mercurial Judgement second cast AOE damage: 125/175/650 ⇒ 225/275/1200
- Mercurial Judgement healing: 150/210/550 ⇒ 100/150/500
Nilah
- Mana: 0/60 ⇒ 0/50
2) Traits
Lagoon
- The 1000 Seastone Stacks secret rewards now drops at 700 Stacks instead
Mage
- Ability power modifier: 80/105/135/170 ⇒ 80/105/135/195
Ragewing
- Attack speed: 50/100/150/275% ⇒ 50/100/150/325%
Whispers
- Stacking attack damage and ability power: 1/3/6 ⇒ 1/3/7
3) Augments
Preparation
- No longer works on summoned units or non-Champions (Target Dummy, Nomsy Trainers, Jade Statues, etc.)
4) Systems
Treasure Dragon
- A second Treasure Dragon has replaced the Wolves PvE round
- This Treasure Dragon can be any one of the three Treasure Dragon variants. The two Treasure Dragons that you see may be different or the same
- Items from orbs have been reduced by two to compensate for the increased item count from Treasure Dragons
