Teamfight Tactics patch 12.8 official notes: Changes to the Nean Nights meta and more

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.8 will be introducing a fair bit of tweaks for the Neon Nights meta and look to shift things around a bit on the board.

However, the changes will not affect the Gizmos and Gadgets World Championship, which is getting played on Patch 12.7.

A system will be applied to the Double Up mode, where players will receive damage upon losing a round, with Riot removing the half damage round with the patch.

Along with patch 12.8, 12.10m and 12.11 will be for fun and make way for Set Seve, which is set to drop with version 12.11. Teamfight Tactics fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s Official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.8 official notes

Trait balance changes

Chemtech: Health regeneration buffed from 4/7/10/18 to 5/8/13/20 percent

Enchanter: Healing and shield boost for the Enchanter trait buffed from 25/45/70/100 to 25/50/80/115 percent

Mutant Cybernetic Enhancement: Health nerfed from 450/900/1350 to 450/800/1200

Mutant Voracious Appetite: Attack damage and ability power nerfed across the board from 20/30/40 to 18/25/35

Hextech: Shield buffed from 100/135/250/350 to 100/150/275/375

Scrap: Shield per component nerfed at Scrap four and six from 20/40/60 to 20/30/50

Syndicate: Armor and magic resistance buffed from 50 to 55

Syndicate (7): Bonus buffed from 50 to 55 percent

Champion balance changes

Two-cost

Zilean: Time bomb attack speed slow buffed from 25/35/50 to 30/40/50 percent

Three-cost

Ekko: Parallel Convergence attack speed slow nerfed from 25/25/35 to 20/20/30 percent

Gangplank: Parrley damage at one-star nerfed from 120/160/225 to 110/150/225

Four-cost

Kha’Zix: Void Assault attack damage scaling nerfed at one and two-star but buffed at three-star from 195/200/225 to 180/185/260 percent

Renata Glasc: Toxic Wave attack speed slow buffed from 15 to 20 percent

Renata Glasc: Toxic Wave damage buffed at three-star from 40/65/220 to 40/65/240

Vi: Piltover Pulverizer damage buffed at three-star from 125/200/450 to 120/200/500

Vi: Piltover Pulverizer shield buffed at three-star from 225/325/750 to 225/325/850

Five-cost

Jinx: Rocket attack damage scaling nerfed from 220/230/888 to 210/220/888 percent

Item balance changes

Radiant Quicksilver: Attack speed increased from 45 to 55 percent

Eternal Winter: Attack speed slow increased from 25 to 30 percent

Frozen Heart: Attack speed slow reduced from 35 to 30 percent

Bug fixes

An issue causing Sunfire Cape and Radiant Sunfire Cape in which enemies within only one Hex range were getting burned has been resolved.

Senna will no longer gain mana from Blue Buff or Blue Battery after casting her spell.

