Teamfight Tactics patch 12.9 official notes: All 32 champion updates and 16 trait changes hitting the game

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.9 will be a “for fun” update for the League of Legends-based board game Riot Games will be looking to introduce a significant number of champion and trait tweaks.
Thirty-two champions will be targeted with changes this time around, along with 16 traits to shake things up before the next set goes live. Teamfight Tactics fans looking for a detailed patch description can look up Riot’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Teamfight Tactics patch 12.9 official notes
1) Hextech Augments balance changes
- Electrocharge (3): Damage dealt that scales per Stage buffed from 105/135/165/200 to 115/145/180/220
- Metabolic Accelerator: Only available at Stage 1-4
- Golden Gift (1): Gray Orbs increased from two to three
- Golden Gift (2): Gray Orbs increased from three to four
- Cybernetic Implants: Health nerfed from 150/250/350 to 125/200/300
- Thieving Rascals: Low-roll odds improved for Yordle holding an item component
2) Trait balance changes
- Assassin: Critical chance increased at six Assassin from 50 to 60 percent
- Assassin: Critical chance buffed at six Assassin from 60 to 70 percent
- Challenger: Attack speed increased from 25/5080/150 to 25/5085/165 percent
- Chemtech: Healing buffed from 4/8/13/20 to 4/8/15/25 percent
- Chemtech: Attack speed increased from 15/4080/150 to 15/4090/200 percent
- Colossus: New breakpoint of three added
- Colossus (3): All Colossus units have a 25 percent damage reduction and a 1,600 health bonus
- Debonair: Health buffed from 200/400/700 to 200/450/800
- VIP Debonair: Health increased from 20/40/70 to 20/45/80
- Enchanter: Magic resistance buffed from 25/45/70/100 to 25/50/80/125
- Enchanter: Heal and shield boost increased from 20/50/80/115 to 25/50/80/125
- Enforcer: New breakpoint of five added
- Enforcer (5): All Enforcer units gain 80 percent attack speed
- Hextech: Base bonus damage buffed from 15/25/45/75 to 15/30/55/90
- Mercenary: Gold reduced slightly for Mercenary three and five breakpoints from zero to five losses.
- Mercenary (7): Average gold increased from 8.9 to 11.4
- Mutant (Omnivamp): Omnivamp buffed from 30/55/80 to 30/65/100 percent
- Socialite: Damage bonus increased from 15 to 18 percent
- Yordle (6): Mana reduction buffed from 30 to 33 percent
- Syndicate: Patch 12.8 buff reverted
- Syndicate: Armor and Magic resistance reduced from 55 to 50
- Syndicate (7): Bonus reduced from 55 to 50 percent
- Clockwork: Attack speed nerfed from 10/35/80 to 10/35/70 percent
- Scholar: Mana regeneration buffed from 4/12/25 to 4/15/25
- Innovator (7): Dragon base health reduced from 1,125 to 1,025
3) Champion balance changes
One-cost
- Caitlyn: Attack damage increased from 45 to 50
- Caitlyn: Spell damage buffed from 800/1400/2000 to 900/1500/2250
- Camile: Spell damage buffed from 150/200/300 to 200/275/375
- Illaoi: Spell damage buffed from 200/325/550 to 250/375/650 and spell healing buffed from 20/30/40 to 30/35/45 percent
- Jarvin IV: Attack speed increased from 0.6 to 0.7 and spell attack speed boost buffed from 40/50/70 to 40/55/80 percent
- Poppy: Spell armor ratio buffed at two and three-star from 210/240 to 220/280 percent
- Twitch: Base spell damage buffed from 30/50/70 to 60/70/80
- Singed: Health increased from 650 to 700
Two-cost
- Sejauni: Spell damage buffed from 275/400/650 to 300/450/750
- Sejuani: Stun duration nerfed back to 1.5 seconds across the board
- Zilean: Mana adjusted from 40/80 to 30/70 and stun duration nerfed to 1.5 seconds across the board
- Zilean: Spell damage buffed from 250/350/700 to 275/400/777
- Rek’Sai: Mana buffed from 60/80 to 50/70
- Warwick: Spell healing nerfed from 35/45/65 to 30/40/50
Three-cost
- Cho’Gath: Attack damage increased from 90 to 100 and Cho’Gath’s size will now increase 20 percent faster, although the growth will not affect his overall health.
- Cho’Gath: Stacks buffed at one and two-star from 20/40 to 30/60
- Gangplank: Base spell damage buffed at two and three-star from 160/225 to 175/275
- Leona VIP: VIP bonus healing buffed from 0.8 to 1.25 percent
- Senna: Mana adjusted from 30/80 to 30/70 and spell percent healing buffed from 50 to 60 percent
- Tryndamere: Health increased from 750 to 800 and bonus damage increased slightly from 20 to 25 percent
- Zac: Mana buffed from 60/100 to 50/90 and spell damage at two and three-star buffed from 400/600to 450/700
- Ekko: Spell damage buffed from 150/200/350 to 150/200/400
- Malzahar: Spell damage buffed from 650/900/1025 to 650/900/1100
Four-cost
- Ahri: Attack speed increased from 0.75 to 0.8
- Draven: Attack damage increased from 75 to 90
- Alistar: Mana buffed from 85/170 to 80/160
- Alistar: Spell damage buffed from 150/250/1000 to 200/325/1200
- Alistar: Stun duration nerfed at one and two-star from 2/2.5 to 1.5/2 seconds
- Orianna: Health decreased from 750 to 700 and mana buffed from 50/130 to 30/90
- Orianna: Spell shield buffed from 120/170/600 to 140/200/700
- Orianna: Spell damage buffed from 300/450/1200 to 325/450/1500
- Vi: Spell damage buffed from 125/200/500 to 175/250/600
- Irelia: Base spell damage buffed from 60/90/550 to 75/100/550
- Sivir: Spell bonus attack speed adjusted from 45/65/250 to 30/60/300 percent
Five-cost
- Silco: Attack speed increased from 0.65 to 0.7
- Silco: Spell explosion damage buffed at one and two-star from 250/500 to 350/600
- Jayce: Health troll nerfed from 1,000 to 999
- Viktor: Health troll buffed from 850 to 851
- Kai’Sa: Mana nerfed from 75/150 to 80/160
- Zeri: Spell damage buffed from 10/20/40 to 12/20/40
- Veigar: Spell damage buffed from 250/300/777 to 300/325/777