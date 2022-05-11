Teamfight Tactics patch 12.9 official notes: All 32 champion updates and 16 trait changes hitting the game

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.9 will be a “for fun” update for the League of Legends-based board game Riot Games will be looking to introduce a significant number of champion and trait tweaks.

Teamfight Tactics @TFT



Patch 12.9 Notes: Dragon eggs, reach trait buffs, lots of buffs, Ruined Pengu, and a limited time Chibi sale!Patch 12.9 Notes: riot.com/3M16zOG Dragon eggs, reach trait buffs, lots of buffs, Ruined Pengu, and a limited time Chibi sale!▶️Patch 12.9 Notes: riot.com/3M16zOG https://t.co/pnoeuuMKSc

Thirty-two champions will be targeted with changes this time around, along with 16 traits to shake things up before the next set goes live. Teamfight Tactics fans looking for a detailed patch description can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.9 official notes

Teamfight Tactics @TFT Our next set, Dragonlands, takes place in a diverse realm of powerful Dragons, some fierce, some friendly and a few who’re everything in between.



Dragonlands goes live with patch 12.11, with PBE beginning late afternoon (PT) May 24th. Our next set, Dragonlands, takes place in a diverse realm of powerful Dragons, some fierce, some friendly and a few who’re everything in between.Dragonlands goes live with patch 12.11, with PBE beginning late afternoon (PT) May 24th. https://t.co/sDdhJkQ5Nv

1) Hextech Augments balance changes

Electrocharge (3): Damage dealt that scales per Stage buffed from 105/135/165/200 to 115/145/180/220

Metabolic Accelerator: Only available at Stage 1-4

Golden Gift (1): Gray Orbs increased from two to three

Golden Gift (2): Gray Orbs increased from three to four

Cybernetic Implants: Health nerfed from 150/250/350 to 125/200/300

Thieving Rascals: Low-roll odds improved for Yordle holding an item component

2) Trait balance changes

Assassin: Critical chance increased at six Assassin from 50 to 60 percent

Assassin: Critical chance buffed at six Assassin from 60 to 70 percent

Challenger: Attack speed increased from 25/5080/150 to 25/5085/165 percent

Chemtech: Healing buffed from 4/8/13/20 to 4/8/15/25 percent

Chemtech: Attack speed increased from 15/4080/150 to 15/4090/200 percent

Colossus: New breakpoint of three added

Colossus (3): All Colossus units have a 25 percent damage reduction and a 1,600 health bonus

Debonair: Health buffed from 200/400/700 to 200/450/800

VIP Debonair: Health increased from 20/40/70 to 20/45/80

Enchanter: Magic resistance buffed from 25/45/70/100 to 25/50/80/125

Enchanter: Heal and shield boost increased from 20/50/80/115 to 25/50/80/125

Enforcer: New breakpoint of five added

Enforcer (5): All Enforcer units gain 80 percent attack speed

Hextech: Base bonus damage buffed from 15/25/45/75 to 15/30/55/90

Mercenary: Gold reduced slightly for Mercenary three and five breakpoints from zero to five losses.

Mercenary (7): Average gold increased from 8.9 to 11.4

Mutant (Omnivamp): Omnivamp buffed from 30/55/80 to 30/65/100 percent

Socialite: Damage bonus increased from 15 to 18 percent

Yordle (6): Mana reduction buffed from 30 to 33 percent

Syndicate: Patch 12.8 buff reverted

Syndicate: Armor and Magic resistance reduced from 55 to 50

Syndicate (7): Bonus reduced from 55 to 50 percent

Clockwork: Attack speed nerfed from 10/35/80 to 10/35/70 percent

Scholar: Mana regeneration buffed from 4/12/25 to 4/15/25

Innovator (7): Dragon base health reduced from 1,125 to 1,025

3) Champion balance changes

Teamfight Tactics @TFT An intro to Dragonlands, new cosmetics, and an update on Double Up! Check it all out here! An intro to Dragonlands, new cosmetics, and an update on Double Up! Check it all out here! https://t.co/o0TAXxNXVi

One-cost

Caitlyn: Attack damage increased from 45 to 50

Caitlyn: Spell damage buffed from 800/1400/2000 to 900/1500/2250

Camile: Spell damage buffed from 150/200/300 to 200/275/375

Illaoi: Spell damage buffed from 200/325/550 to 250/375/650 and spell healing buffed from 20/30/40 to 30/35/45 percent

Jarvin IV: Attack speed increased from 0.6 to 0.7 and spell attack speed boost buffed from 40/50/70 to 40/55/80 percent

Poppy: Spell armor ratio buffed at two and three-star from 210/240 to 220/280 percent

Twitch: Base spell damage buffed from 30/50/70 to 60/70/80

Singed: Health increased from 650 to 700

Two-cost

Sejauni: Spell damage buffed from 275/400/650 to 300/450/750

Sejuani: Stun duration nerfed back to 1.5 seconds across the board

Zilean: Mana adjusted from 40/80 to 30/70 and stun duration nerfed to 1.5 seconds across the board

Zilean: Spell damage buffed from 250/350/700 to 275/400/777

Rek’Sai: Mana buffed from 60/80 to 50/70

Warwick: Spell healing nerfed from 35/45/65 to 30/40/50

Three-cost

Cho’Gath: Attack damage increased from 90 to 100 and Cho’Gath’s size will now increase 20 percent faster, although the growth will not affect his overall health.

Cho’Gath: Stacks buffed at one and two-star from 20/40 to 30/60

Gangplank: Base spell damage buffed at two and three-star from 160/225 to 175/275

Leona VIP: VIP bonus healing buffed from 0.8 to 1.25 percent

Senna: Mana adjusted from 30/80 to 30/70 and spell percent healing buffed from 50 to 60 percent

Tryndamere: Health increased from 750 to 800 and bonus damage increased slightly from 20 to 25 percent

Zac: Mana buffed from 60/100 to 50/90 and spell damage at two and three-star buffed from 400/600to 450/700

Ekko: Spell damage buffed from 150/200/350 to 150/200/400

Malzahar: Spell damage buffed from 650/900/1025 to 650/900/1100

Four-cost

Ahri: Attack speed increased from 0.75 to 0.8

Draven: Attack damage increased from 75 to 90

Alistar: Mana buffed from 85/170 to 80/160

Alistar: Spell damage buffed from 150/250/1000 to 200/325/1200

Alistar: Stun duration nerfed at one and two-star from 2/2.5 to 1.5/2 seconds

Orianna: Health decreased from 750 to 700 and mana buffed from 50/130 to 30/90

Orianna: Spell shield buffed from 120/170/600 to 140/200/700

Orianna: Spell damage buffed from 300/450/1200 to 325/450/1500

Vi: Spell damage buffed from 125/200/500 to 175/250/600

Irelia: Base spell damage buffed from 60/90/550 to 75/100/550

Sivir: Spell bonus attack speed adjusted from 45/65/250 to 30/60/300 percent

Five-cost

Silco: Attack speed increased from 0.65 to 0.7

Silco: Spell explosion damage buffed at one and two-star from 250/500 to 350/600

Jayce: Health troll nerfed from 1,000 to 999

Viktor: Health troll buffed from 850 to 851

Kai’Sa: Mana nerfed from 75/150 to 80/160

Zeri: Spell damage buffed from 10/20/40 to 12/20/40

Veigar: Spell damage buffed from 250/300/777 to 300/325/777

Edited by Yasho Amonkar