Teamfight Tactics patch 13.3 official notes: Fiora buffs, Virgo adjustments, and more

Teamfight Tactics patch 13.3 will go live soon. Riot Games has provided players with the official patch notes and what they can expect from the upcoming update.

There will be a fair number of balance changes this time around, with the Fiora buffs being one of the bigger highlights.

Teamfight Tactics players looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Teamfight Tactics patch 13.3 official notes

1) Four Hero Augment Refreshes

You now have 4 Hero Augment Rerolls if a Hero Augment appears. These are separate from your 1 Normal Augment Reroll.

Hero Augment Rerolls will always generate a new selection of unique Hero Augments.

2) Large Changes

Items

NEW Gadgeteen 5: Gadgeteens gain 12% bonus damage and damage reduction per item

ADJUSTED LaserCorps changed from a 3/6/9 trait to a 3/5/7/9 trait

ALWAYS WATCHING: LaserCorps percent chance for Drone to deal magic damage removed. It now always procs.

PEW PEW FASTER: LaserCorps internal cooldown on Drones: 0.5 sec ⇒ 0.4 sec

LaserCorps Damage: 65/165/200 ⇒ 25/45/80/99

LaserCorps number of Drones: 1/1/2 ⇒ 1/1/1/2

OxForce units now stay at one health after their OxForce immunity ends

Underground changed from a 3/5 trait to a 3/4/5/6

Underground Locks cracked per win: 2/3 ⇒ 2/2/3/4

Underground Locks cracked per loss: 3/5 ⇒ 3/4/5/7

UNITS: TIER 1

Lux Maximum Mana: 0/70 ⇒ 0/60

UNITS: TIER 2

Tacticians stabilize as they hold out for Miss Fortune or a similar carry. Draven Whirling Death Attack Damage ratio: 135% ⇒ 130%

Draven Whirling Death base Damage: 65/100/150 ⇒ 60/95/145

Draven Armor & Magic Resist: 20 ⇒ 15

Fiora Armor & Magic Resist: 45 ⇒ 50

Jinx max Mana buff: 30/90 ⇒ 20/80

UNITS: TIER 3

Jax Base Adaptive Strike damage now scales with Ability Power

UNITS: TIER 4

Taliyah Weaver’s Wall explosion damage: 200/300/900 ⇒ 210/315/945

Viego Heartbreaker damage is now centered around the primary target, rather than Viego

Viego BUGFIX Heartbreaker should no longer fail to deal damage in certain situations.

It can still miss if enemies leave the AoE of the spell.

Viego Heartbreaker AoE damage to secondary targets: 130/195/425 ⇒ 125/185/400

UNITS: TIER 5

Janna Twister! Damage (On Tooltip): 100/150/3000 ⇒ 50/75/1000

Janna Twister! actual Damage Done: 20/30/600 ⇒ 50/75/1000

Janna Twister! Stun duration: 1.5/2/3 ⇒ 1.25/2/10 sec

Janna Forecaster (trait) Windy Ability Power/Attack Damage buff: 12/25/150% ⇒ 10/20/99%

Janna Forecaster (trait) Sunny Health shield: 400/600/4000 ⇒ 400/600/2000

3) Items

Infinity Force: previously did not have Mana nor Critical Strike Chance stats.

Infinity Force now also grants +25 Mana and +25 Critical Strike Chance

4) Hero Augments

Galio - Justice Punch Damage amplification: 75% ⇒ 150%

Gangplank - Flaming Ricochet bounce Damage: 90% ⇒ 100%

Lux - Lucent Barrier Shield amount: 350 ⇒ 500

Renekton - Reign of Anger base Attack Speed: 60% ⇒ 75%

Sylas - Kingslayer bonus max Health: 30% ⇒ 25%

Talon - Ox-ian Rage base Attack Damage & Ability Power: 12 ⇒ 10

Annie - Reflector Shield Damage: 185 ⇒ 200

Annie - Reflector Shield Internal Cooldown: 0.2 ⇒ 0.1 sec

Fiora Carry Armor & Magic Resist: 175 ⇒ 250

Jinx - Get Excited! REWORKED: Now Grants a Jinx. Jinx gains 40% Attack speed and

Move speed. This amount is tripled for 7 seconds after she scores a takedown.

Lee Sin - Invigorate Attack Speed buff duration: 3 ⇒ 4 sec

Malphite - Rock Solid Armor to Ability Power conversion: 100% ⇒ 150%

Rell - Hold the Line bonus Ability Power: 70 ⇒ 80

Rell - Hold the Line damage reduction: 30% ⇒ 35%

Miss Fortune - Make It Rain now grants 10-20 gold based on stage number. It grants 10 on Stage 3, and 20 on any stage 4 or after.

Sett - Regenerative Shields now grants a Protector’s Vow instead of Locket of the Iron Solari

Janna - Rapid Reporting reworked to Category Five

Janna - Category Five: Gain a Janna. Janna gains 50 Ability Power and her ability deals True Damage.

Nunu - They See Me Rolling bonus Ability Power: 10 ⇒ 20

5) Augments

Ancient Archives now also gives 2 gold

Ancient Archives II now also gives 8 gold

Birthday Presents no longer grants gold on level upBrawler Crown now grants a Redemption ⇒ Protector’s Vow

Clear Mind now only grants experience at the end of player combat rounds

Cluttered Mind now only grants experience at the end of player combat rounds

Cluttered Mind now gives 4 random Tier 1 champions

Heart Crown now grants a Zz'Rot Portal⇒ Guardbreaker

Hustler now only grants gold at the beginning of player combat rounds

March of Progress now only grants experience at the beginning of player combat rounds

Mecha Prime Crown now grants Titan’s Vow ⇒ Bloodthirster

Pandora's Items added back into the Augment pool

Prankster Crown now grants Edge of Night ⇒ Morellonomicon

Recon Crown now grants Zeke’s Herald ⇒ Hand of Justice

Spellslinger Crown now grants Jeweled Gauntlet ⇒ Hand of Justice

Underground Soul now grants a Zz’Rot portal instead of Hextech Gunblade

6) Small Changes

Traits

Anima Squad Attack Damage and Ability Power bonus 10/30/55 ⇒ 10/35/60

Brawler Health: 20/40/65/99% ⇒ 20/45/70/99%

Mascot max Health healing: 1.5/2.75/5.5/10% ⇒ 1.5/3/6/10%

UNITS: TIER 1

Kayle Starfire Spellblade Attack Damage ratio: 150% ⇒ 155%

Kayle Starfire Spellblade base damage: 20/30/45 ⇒ 25/35/50

UNITS: TIER 3

Vel'Koz: Updated the tooltip to include that an enemy cannot be stunned again for 4 seconds after being stunned. This has always been the case, we’re just now adding it to the tooltip for clarity.

Items

Thieves’ Gloves item distribution is now slightly more favorable at high levels.

7) Modes

Hyper Roll

Hero Augment, Miss Fortune - Make It Rain now grants 20-40 gold based on stage number.

