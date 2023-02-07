Teamfight Tactics patch 13.3 official notes: Fiora buffs, Virgo adjustments, and more

Teamfight Tactics patch 13.3 will go live soon. Riot Games has provided players with the official patch notes and what they can expect from the upcoming update.
There will be a fair number of balance changes this time around, with the Fiora buffs being one of the bigger highlights.
Teamfight Tactics players looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Teamfight Tactics patch 13.3 official notes
1) Four Hero Augment Refreshes
- You now have 4 Hero Augment Rerolls if a Hero Augment appears. These are separate from your 1 Normal Augment Reroll.
- Hero Augment Rerolls will always generate a new selection of unique Hero Augments.
- In other words, there’ll be no repeats.
2) Large Changes
Items
- NEW Gadgeteen 5: Gadgeteens gain 12% bonus damage and damage reduction per item
- ADJUSTED LaserCorps changed from a 3/6/9 trait to a 3/5/7/9 trait
- ALWAYS WATCHING: LaserCorps percent chance for Drone to deal magic damage removed. It now always procs.
- PEW PEW FASTER: LaserCorps internal cooldown on Drones: 0.5 sec ⇒ 0.4 sec
- LaserCorps Damage: 65/165/200 ⇒ 25/45/80/99
- LaserCorps number of Drones: 1/1/2 ⇒ 1/1/1/2
- OxForce units now stay at one health after their OxForce immunity ends
- Underground changed from a 3/5 trait to a 3/4/5/6
- Underground Locks cracked per win: 2/3 ⇒ 2/2/3/4
- Underground Locks cracked per loss: 3/5 ⇒ 3/4/5/7
UNITS: TIER 1
- Lux Maximum Mana: 0/70 ⇒ 0/60
UNITS: TIER 2
- Tacticians stabilize as they hold out for Miss Fortune or a similar carry. Draven Whirling Death Attack Damage ratio: 135% ⇒ 130%
- Draven Whirling Death base Damage: 65/100/150 ⇒ 60/95/145
- Draven Armor & Magic Resist: 20 ⇒ 15
- Fiora Armor & Magic Resist: 45 ⇒ 50
- Jinx max Mana buff: 30/90 ⇒ 20/80
UNITS: TIER 3
- Jax Base Adaptive Strike damage now scales with Ability Power
UNITS: TIER 4
- Taliyah Weaver’s Wall explosion damage: 200/300/900 ⇒ 210/315/945
- Viego Heartbreaker damage is now centered around the primary target, rather than Viego
- Viego BUGFIX Heartbreaker should no longer fail to deal damage in certain situations.
- It can still miss if enemies leave the AoE of the spell.
- Viego Heartbreaker AoE damage to secondary targets: 130/195/425 ⇒ 125/185/400
UNITS: TIER 5
- Janna Twister! Damage (On Tooltip): 100/150/3000 ⇒ 50/75/1000
- Janna Twister! actual Damage Done: 20/30/600 ⇒ 50/75/1000
- Janna Twister! Stun duration: 1.5/2/3 ⇒ 1.25/2/10 sec
- Janna Forecaster (trait) Windy Ability Power/Attack Damage buff: 12/25/150% ⇒ 10/20/99%
- Janna Forecaster (trait) Sunny Health shield: 400/600/4000 ⇒ 400/600/2000
3) Items
- Infinity Force: previously did not have Mana nor Critical Strike Chance stats.
- Infinity Force now also grants +25 Mana and +25 Critical Strike Chance
4) Hero Augments
- Galio - Justice Punch Damage amplification: 75% ⇒ 150%
- Gangplank - Flaming Ricochet bounce Damage: 90% ⇒ 100%
- Lux - Lucent Barrier Shield amount: 350 ⇒ 500
- Renekton - Reign of Anger base Attack Speed: 60% ⇒ 75%
- Sylas - Kingslayer bonus max Health: 30% ⇒ 25%
- Talon - Ox-ian Rage base Attack Damage & Ability Power: 12 ⇒ 10
- Annie - Reflector Shield Damage: 185 ⇒ 200
- Annie - Reflector Shield Internal Cooldown: 0.2 ⇒ 0.1 sec
- Fiora Carry Armor & Magic Resist: 175 ⇒ 250
- Jinx - Get Excited! REWORKED: Now Grants a Jinx. Jinx gains 40% Attack speed and
- Move speed. This amount is tripled for 7 seconds after she scores a takedown.
- Lee Sin - Invigorate Attack Speed buff duration: 3 ⇒ 4 sec
- Malphite - Rock Solid Armor to Ability Power conversion: 100% ⇒ 150%
- Rell - Hold the Line bonus Ability Power: 70 ⇒ 80
- Rell - Hold the Line damage reduction: 30% ⇒ 35%
- Miss Fortune - Make It Rain now grants 10-20 gold based on stage number. It grants 10 on Stage 3, and 20 on any stage 4 or after.
- Sett - Regenerative Shields now grants a Protector’s Vow instead of Locket of the Iron Solari
- Janna - Rapid Reporting reworked to Category Five
- Janna - Category Five: Gain a Janna. Janna gains 50 Ability Power and her ability deals True Damage.
- Nunu - They See Me Rolling bonus Ability Power: 10 ⇒ 20
5) Augments
- Ancient Archives now also gives 2 gold
- Ancient Archives II now also gives 8 gold
- Birthday Presents no longer grants gold on level upBrawler Crown now grants a Redemption ⇒ Protector’s Vow
- Clear Mind now only grants experience at the end of player combat rounds
- Cluttered Mind now only grants experience at the end of player combat rounds
- Cluttered Mind now gives 4 random Tier 1 champions
- Heart Crown now grants a Zz'Rot Portal⇒ Guardbreaker
- Hustler now only grants gold at the beginning of player combat rounds
- March of Progress now only grants experience at the beginning of player combat rounds
- Mecha Prime Crown now grants Titan’s Vow ⇒ Bloodthirster
- Pandora's Items added back into the Augment pool
- Prankster Crown now grants Edge of Night ⇒ Morellonomicon
- Recon Crown now grants Zeke’s Herald ⇒ Hand of Justice
- Spellslinger Crown now grants Jeweled Gauntlet ⇒ Hand of Justice
- Underground Soul now grants a Zz’Rot portal instead of Hextech Gunblade
6) Small Changes
Traits
- Anima Squad Attack Damage and Ability Power bonus 10/30/55 ⇒ 10/35/60
- Brawler Health: 20/40/65/99% ⇒ 20/45/70/99%
- Mascot max Health healing: 1.5/2.75/5.5/10% ⇒ 1.5/3/6/10%
UNITS: TIER 1
- Kayle Starfire Spellblade Attack Damage ratio: 150% ⇒ 155%
- Kayle Starfire Spellblade base damage: 20/30/45 ⇒ 25/35/50
UNITS: TIER 3
Vel'Koz: Updated the tooltip to include that an enemy cannot be stunned again for 4 seconds after being stunned. This has always been the case, we’re just now adding it to the tooltip for clarity.
Items
- Thieves’ Gloves item distribution is now slightly more favorable at high levels.
7) Modes
Hyper Roll
- Hero Augment, Miss Fortune - Make It Rain now grants 20-40 gold based on stage number.