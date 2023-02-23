Teamfight Tactics patch 13.4 official notes: Kai’sa and Bel’veth nerfs, Fiora buffs, and more

Teamfight Tactics patch 13.4 notes are now live and there indeed is an extensive number of balance changes that players will be able to look forward to once the update goes live.

Changes will not only be hitting units but cosmetics as well, and there will be tweaks made to Ahri chibi and Opulent Jewel, along with introducing new Little Legend Variants and the Starry Eyed bundle.

Teamfight Tactics patch 13.4 highlights (Image via Riot Games)

Teamfight Tactics fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Teamfight Tactics patch 13.4 official notes

1) Cosmetics

Ahri’s Opulent Jewels

Chance (2%) to contain Chibi Star Guardian Ahri with a guarantee of opening her at the 61st Jewel.

All other Jewels contain previously released Little Legends, including a chance to have our newest Hushtail and Furyhorn variants!

Available until patch 13.6 goes live!

Chibi Ahri

Available for direct purchase for 1900 RP, Chibi Ahri comes with her signature boom, Ahri’s Orb of Deception.

New Little Legend Variants

[Splashes of Starchaser Furyhorn (Epic) Blazing Star Furyhorn (Epic) Starcrossed Furyhorn (Epic) Dawnstar Furyhorn (Epic) Star Nemesis Furyhorn (Epic) in that order]

Ever since Foxfire Hushtail met Chibi Ahri, accusations of who-stole-whose style have been tearing the Convergence apart. For 925 RP, you can pick up Foxfire Hushtail (Epic) or any of their other variants: Stardust Hushtail (Epic), Cloud Catcher Hushtail (Epic), Lovely Guardian Hushtail (Epic), Star Nemesis Hushtail (Epic)!

[Splashes of Foxfire Hushtail (Epic) Stardust Hushtail (Epic) Cloud Catcher Hushtail (Epic) Lovely Guardian Hushtail (Epic) Star Nemesis Hushtail (Epic) in that order]

Starry Eyed Bundles

The Brightest Star Megabundle is for players who’ve been truly charmed by Ahri. For 12145 RP it includes the following: 27 Ahri's Opulent Jewels, Chibi Ahri, and 4 Bonus Ahri's Opulent Jewels.

The Celestial Guardian Bundle comes with its own exclusive emote and a Little Legend that just might be Chibi Ahri’s number one fan (or is it vice versa?). For 570 RP it includes: Starlight Spotlight Ahri Emote, Foxfire Hushtail, and a Bonus Ahri's Opulent Jewels.

2) System Changes

Player Damage

[C] While we like the additional guaranteed player damage added in Stages 3+ at the start of Monsters Attack!, if you’re losing fights badly—and I mean really badly—we want to give a bit more cushion to help you survive.

Losing a fight by 5 or more units now deals 1 less player damage

Componenet Anvils

[C] We’re giving Component Anvils more choices to avoid the possibility you’re offered 3 components that just don’t make sense with your comp. Adding one more component option is a WAY bigger change than you might think. It is no longer possible to have all offerings be completely defensive, nor is it possible to get offered all Magic Damage components or Physical Damage components. In other words, you should almost always have a viable path forward with Component Anvils.

Component Anvil number of choices 3 ⇒ 4

Early Game Gold Distribution

[C] Having minions drop gold at the very end of the round has led to situations where you didn’t have the time to buy out your shop, or even pre-level. There’s no reason to have a weird APM (actions per minute) reflex test gating your ability to implement early game tactics.

The final minion of a creep round will no longer drop the only gold you get that round. This will allow for a small amount of extra time to interact with the shop without increasing game lengths. This is a buff.

3) Large Changes

Traits

NEW: A.D.M.I.N. 4 now boosts all effects by 30%

Corrected the tooltip percentage for 6 A.D.M.I.N (no in-game change)

A.D.M.I.N. drop below 66% Health Attack Damage: 80% ⇒ 75%

A.D.M.I.N. drop below 66% Health Ability Power: 80 ⇒ 75

A.D.M.I.N. drop below 66% Health Attack Seed: 80% ⇒ 75%

A.D.M.I.N. drop below 66% Health chance to drop Gold: 100% >> 60%

A.D.M.I.N every 5 sec chance to drop Gold: 25% ⇒ 20%

A.D.M.I.N On Cast chance to drop Gold: 25% ⇒ 20%

A.D.M.I.N Start of Combat Attack Damage: 50% ⇒ 45%

A.D.M.I.N Start of Combat Ability Power: 50 ⇒ 45

A.D.M.I.N Start of Combat Mana: 50 ⇒ 45

A.D.M.I.N Start of Combat chance to drop Gold: 50% ⇒ 40%

A.D.M.I.N On Ally Death, A.D.M.I.N. Mana: 20 ⇒ 15

A.D.M.I.N On Ally Death, A.D.M.I.N. chance to drop Gold: 33% ⇒ 25%

A.D.M.I.N On Kill, Unit who killed chance to drop Gold: 50% ⇒ 40%

A.D.M.I.N Team Every 5 sec chance to drop Gold: 12% ⇒ 10%

A.D.M.I.N Team Start of Combat chance to drop Gold: 25% ⇒ 20%

Gadgeteen, Spring Loaded Rapid Firecannon has been removed and replaced with Gadgeteen Titan’s Resolve.

Gadgeteen, Gadgeteens Titan’s Resolve: Grants 2% Attack Damage, 2% Ability Power, and 2% Attack Speed when attacking or taking damage, stacking up to 30 times. At full stacks, grant 30 Armor and 30 Magic Resist.

Hacker: The hacked unit will now target the closest enemy on the backline, rather than the lowest health enemy on the backline.

Hacker BUGFIX: Units will no longer attempt to target the H4cker!im. This should prevent units pathing strangely around the H4ckerr!m at combat start.

Mecha PRIME Attack Damage & Ability Power: 60/45 ⇒ 60/55

Sureshot bonus Attack Damage: 8/20% every four seconds ⇒ 6/16% every four seconds

Units: Tier 1

Lulu Glitterlance Damage: 260/390/580 ⇒ 270/405/605

Galio Outta My Way! Shield: 200/240/280 ⇒ 225/250/275

Gangplank Trial by Fire no longer cleanses Crowd Control upon cast

Units: Tier 2

Lee Sin BUGFIX: Two Lee Sins can no longer remove each others’ mana locks

Malphite Health: 700 ⇒ 800

Malphite Ground Slam Damage: 140/210/325 ⇒ 150/225/350

Fiora En Garde! Damage reduction: 15% ⇒ 20%

Unit: Tier 3

Jax BUGFIX: All spell damage now properly updates with AP changes during the fight.

Jax Empowered Strikes base Damage 110/165/285 ⇒ 80/125/210

Kai’Sa Starcharged Attack Speed Bonus: 40/45/55% ⇒ 45/45/45%

LeBlanc Sigil of Malice Damage: 85/105/130 ⇒ 75/110/135

LeBlanc Sigil of Malice number of sigils: 5/6/8 ⇒ 6/6/8

LeBlanc Sigil of Malice total Damage: 425/630/1040 ⇒ 450/660/1080

Unit: Tier 4

Aurelion Sol Meteor Shower Damage: 145/215/435 ⇒ 155/230/450 Bel’Veth Attack Damage: 80 ⇒ 75

Bel’Veth dash selection improved. Bel’Veth is less likely to run it down.

Soraka Starcall Damage: 225/340/750 ⇒ 235/350/750

Taliyah Weaver’s Wall Damage:70/100/250 ⇒ 75/115/275

Taliyah Weaver’s Wall explosion Damage: 210/315/945 ⇒ 225/335/999

Zed Health: 950 ⇒ 1000

Zed Kill Mode Spin Attack Damage ratio: 125% ⇒ 135%

Zed Kill Mode Armor Sunder (Armor reduction) duration 6/6/6 ⇒ 7/7/7 (to match KILL MODE duration)

Unit: Tier 5

Aphelios Gravitum (Purple) Attack Damage ratio: 130/130/800% ⇒ 140/140/800%

Aphelios Infernum (Blue) Attack Damage ratio: 275/275/1500% ⇒ 260/260/1500%

Aphelios Severum (Red) Attack Damage ratio: 300/300/2000% ⇒ 320/320/1500% Aphelios Severum (Red) number of targets 2/2/2 ⇒ 2/2/10

Urgot Health: 1100 ⇒ 1000

Urgot Armor & Magic Resist: 50 ⇒ 40

Urgot Undertow max Health percentage Damage: 10/15/99% ⇒ 5/8/75%

4) Items

Bloodthirster Attack Damage: 10% ⇒ 20%

Chalice of Power starting Mana: 15 ⇒ 30

Deathblade Attack Damage: 60% ⇒ 66%

Gargoyle’s Stoneplate starting Armor & Magic Resistance: 20 ⇒ 30

Hand of Justice base Omnivamp: 10% ⇒ 15%

Hextech Gunblade Omnivamp: 25% ⇒ 22%

Morellonomicon Ability Power: 20 ⇒ 25 Protector’s Vow starting Mana: 30 ⇒ 45

Quicksilver Magic Resist: 20 ⇒ 30

Sunfire Cape Health: 300 ⇒ 250

Zeke’s Herald Health: 150 ⇒ 250

Hero Augments

Ashe - Laser Focus Attack Speed: 45% ⇒ 50%

Blitzcrank - Rocket Grab starting Health: 300 ⇒ 400

Gangplank - Carry Bounce Damage: 100% ⇒ 90%

Lulu - Growth Spurt Health Per Cast: 125 ⇒ 100

Lux - Illuminating Singularity Damage Increase: 150% ⇒ 135%

Nasus - Stacks on Stacks starting Attack Damage: 10% ⇒ 15%

Poppy - Bigger, Better, Buckler bonus Armor: 200 ⇒ 180

Renekton - Reign of Anger base Attack Speed: 75% ⇒ 65%

Sylas - Kingslayer bonus Damage: 40% ⇒ 35%

Camille - Hextech Retribution starting bonus Damage: 10% ⇒ 8%

Malphite - Rock Solid Armor to Ability Power: 150% ⇒ 180% Yasuo - Spirit of the Exile Bonus Attack Speed: 25% ⇒ 22%

Yuumi - Zoomies! bonus Attack Speed: 20% ⇒ 22%

LeBlanc - Mirror Image Clone max Health Percent: 70% ⇒ 75%

Nilah - Gifted Bonus Ability Power: 40 ⇒ 45

Nilah - Jubilant Veil Allies Crowd Control Immunity: 4 ⇒ 5

Nilah - Jubilant Veil Allies Crowd Control Immunity duration: 20 ⇒ 30 sec

Riven - Reverberation Bonus Ability Power 20 ⇒ 15

Sona - Undercurrent Allies Given Mana: 2 ⇒ 3

Vayne - Spread Shot spread Damage: 75% ⇒ 65%

Vel'Koz - Frostburn burn Damage: 300% ⇒ 400%

Vel’Koz - Frozen Tundra Attack Speed Slow Duration: 8 ⇒ 10 sec

Zoe - Double Bubble Damage Multiplier: 60% ⇒ 70%

Zoe - Sleepy Time Number of Sleepy Targets: 3 ⇒ 4

Aurelion Sol - Extinction Event bonus Ability Power: 10 ⇒ 15

Ekko - Resonance Magic Resistance Bonus Damage: 300% ⇒ 400%

Miss Fortune - Make It Rain Stage 3 Gold: 10 ⇒ 8

Sejuani - Shatter Bonus Damage: 20% ⇒ 33%

Zed - Shadow Jutsu Starting Attack Damage: 15% ⇒ 20%

Zed - Contempt for the Weak Attack Damage Steal: 15% ⇒ 20%

Aphelios - Locked and Loaded base Attack Damage %: 10 ⇒ 5

Janna - Category Five Ability Power: 50 ⇒ 80

Nunu - They See Me Rolling bonus Ability Power: 20 ⇒ 25

Nunu - Contagious Laughter starting Ability Power: 10 ⇒ 20

Syndra - Power Overwhelming bonus Stats (AP, AD, Armor, and MR): 80 ⇒ 100

Augments

Ancient Archives I Gold: 2 ⇒ 4

Anima Squad Crown now grants an Ionic Spark ⇒ Grants a Protector’s Vow.

Big Friend II Damage Reduction: 12% ⇒ 10%

Built Different III Health: 225/300/375/450 ⇒ 250/350/450/550

Cybernetic Shell III Armor: 40 ⇒ 50

Cybernetic Uplink III Mana per second: 3 ⇒ 3.5

Electrocharge III Damage: 95/125/155/185 ⇒ 100/135/170/205 Gadgeteen Heart Tier Gold ⇒ Silver.

Gadgeteen Heart now grants an Annie ⇒ Grants a Poppy.

NEW Gadgeteen Crest added at Gold.

Gadgeteen Crest grants a Gadgeteen Emblem and an Annie.

Gadgeteen Soul ⇒ Gadgeteen Crown

Gadgeteen Crown now grants a Gadgeteen Emblem rather than giving +1 Gadgeteen.

High End Shopping Gold: 10 ⇒ 3

Knife’s Edge III Attack Damage: 45% ⇒ 55%

LaserCorps Heart Silver Tier ⇒ Gold Tier

LaserCorps Crest Removed

Threat Level Maximum Health per Threat: 75 ⇒ 60

5) Small Changes

Units: Tier 2

Camille Tactical Sweep Attack Damage ratio: 190/200/215% ⇒ 210/210/210%

Hero Augments

Sylas - Petricite Chains: now only your strongest Sylas mana-reaves.

Sylas - Petricite Chains BUGFIX: Mana is only granted once, regardless of how many Sylases (Sylai? Sylopodes?) you field.

Senna - Corps Formation: now only your strongest Senna grants Attack Damage.

Mobile

Monile iOS 12 experience

iOS12 is no longer supported with the release of this update, patch 13.4. Players on iOS12 will need to upgrade to a more recent iOS version to play TFT Mobile.

6) Bug Fixes

Chibi Annie’s boom name has been updated to reflect Annie’s ultimate ability in the

TFT spin-off Game Mode, League of Legends. It now reads, Summon: Tibbers Chibi Panda Annie finisher now appears in medium resolution on medium graphics settings

Jax BUGFIX: All spell damage now properly updates with AP changes during the fight.

Lee Sin BUGFIX: Two Lee Sins can no longer remove each others’ mana locks with

Cleansing Safeguard (Hero Augment)

Renekton, Sylas, Alistar tooltips now show damage/healing expected

Fixed tooltips on Ashe, Camille, Ezreal, Rell, Vi, Kai’Sa, Senna, Zed, Aphelios Aurelion Sol with Extinction Event will now properly avoid hitting the same target multiple times when possible.

Full credit: Viego will now properly recast when he kills a secondary target.

No credit: Viego will no longer recast if his target dies from other sources shortly after he lands.

On credit: Viego will no longer reset if he triggers a unit’s Ox Force invulnerability.

Leona tooltip now displays the proper amount of secondary target damage.

Sona heal should now properly target the lowest health allies.

Vigilantes: Civilian works properly on away boards (previously it only started working after an ally died).

Zombie: Civilian no longer grants mana after all Civilians are dead.

Vel'Koz support augment now properly hits the entire board (Fixed in 13.3)

Exiles now always takes start of combat max health gain into account (Fixed in 13.3)

