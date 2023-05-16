Tencent announces brand-new MMORPG Tarisland – Expected release dates, features, and more

Recently, Tencent announced a brand-new MMORPG titled Tarisland, which will soon be available on Android, iOS, and PC. At its core, the upcoming MMORPG will feature epic battles across an expansive continental landmass filled with wonders to explore. Raids will form a crucial gameplay feature, and you can team up with your trusted teammates to take down other players and enemies.

At Tarisland, players will be able to pick up to seven different classes of heroes or characters with distinct fighting styles and weapon specializations in combat. Here are the seven classes of heroes announced so far:

Ranger

Paladin

Warrior

Mage

Priest

Bard

Barbarian

Tarisland @Taris_Official

We plan to launch Closed Beta Test in June, and before that, we will conduct a small-scale technical test.

We plan to launch Closed Beta Test in June, and before that, we will conduct a small-scale technical test.

Stay tuned for more information about the coming regional Closed Beta Test！ We are glad to share with you the latest testing news.

As far as the official release dates are concerned. There hasn’t been any from Tencent’s end yet. However, we expect the beta version to be rolled out pretty soon, as Tencent announced a few days ago through a Twitter post that they will roll out their first closed beta version by June. Read along to know more about brand-new fantastical adventure.

A look at Tarisland - Cross-platform MMORPG Adventure by Tencent

The title was first announced in China. As far as the gameplay goes, Raids will form a crucial element while exploring a gigantic fantasy world divided into enormous sub-regions, locales, and foes.

The plot will primarily follow Moira, Leith, and Acheron – the primeval gods of Destiny, Oblivion, and Omen, respectively. They have seen history emerge and unfold into many different worlds and life forms.

The title features cross-platform compatibility and can share data on two platforms simultaneously. Tencent has also assured prospective gamers that Tarisland will not be a pay-to-win title. This is what Tencent had to say in one of their recent blog post:

“You will experience a fair and classic cross-platform MMORPG, where Pay-to-Win is strictly forbidden”. “You can group up with reliable teammates and enjoy the hardcore fun of raids.”

This means players won’t be able to level their way up by simply buying upgrades. Therefore, we expect level up and progression to be rewarding and fun.

Tarisland @Taris_Official

Hello Adventurers, it's Tarisland team here and we would like to share with you some early thoughts on Tarisland - click the link to read!

As mentioned before, Tencent hasn’t announced anything yet regarding the official announcement dates. However, we know that the developers plan to introduce a closed beta version in phases before they even open up for pre-registration. So, you might want to watch out for this exciting new MMORPG adventure.

If you want to know more about Tarisland, then you may simply opt to visit Tencent’s official website for more insights into the upcoming MMORPG title. You may also follow or keep regular tabs on Sportskeeda for further updates on Tarisland and all the latest news related to the gaming world.

