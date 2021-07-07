Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown gets September 22nd, 2022, release date, new location revealed

One of the most unique and ahead-of-its-time racing games, Test Drive Unlimited, is set to make a return after 11 years with TDU Solar Crown. The latest trailer by developer Nacon revealed the game's new location and a September 22nd, 2022, release date.

The racing MMO will also feature branching paths for players titled "sharp" and "street," the details for which are unknown. Readers can catch the full trailer and breakdown below.

TDU Solar Crown Hong Kong setting revealed, to be at 1:1 scale with the real city

Serving as the predecessor to Forza Horizon's "Lifestyle" narrative mixed with cars, TDU was path-breaking upon release in the late 2000s. After a decade of silence, TDU Solar Crown's latest trailer aims to pick that up the mantle. It depicts not just car culture but also the lifestyle possibilities players can experience.

They are treated to visuals of parties, shady deals, races, and the high life during the 2-minute trailer, where Hong Kong Island was revealed as the new location for the franchise.

Developer KT Racing has stated that the multiplayer MMO will feature a heightened focus on not just driving tech but also landscape tech to bring their 1:1 scale version of Hong Kong to life.

TDU Solar Crown also received a September 22nd, 2022, release date, which may be a little later than most fans expected as the first reveal took place an entire year ago.

Part of this delay is developer KT Racing's commitment to polishing the title before release. They said:

"Perfecting the game, improving the technology and game experience, and listening to the fan community is our focus."

TDU Solar Crown seems to be grittier than its modern-day counterpart, Forza Horizon, as not everything is fun and games in the trailer. The stakes are high, and players must be willing to risk it all for the TDU Solar Crown lifestyle they aspire to have.

Edited by Ravi Iyer