"That boy Trav on Elden Ring": Kai Cenat reacts as Travis Scott sends photo of in-game character during livestream

Twitch star Kai Cenat has been doing an Elden Ring marathon stream on his channel, conquering the in-game bosses. After a significant amount of time, the creator managed to defeat Godrick the Grafted, one of the first demigods that players can encounter in the game.

Soon after celebrating his victory, Kai received an image from hip-hop star Travis Scott. The image showcased Travis' Elden Ring character, indicating that the artist was playing the game at the same time as the streamer. Reacting to the image, Kai stated:

"Chat, look what Travis Scott just sent me. Look what Travis Scott just sent me, bro... That boy Trav on Elden Ring."

Kai Cenat receives a text from Travis Scott during Elden Ring marathon stream on Twitch

Kai Cenat is known for his ground-breaking game marathons, which often encompass multiple days. One of these marathons involved Kai playing Red Dead Redemption 2, with a fully Wild West-themed outfit and background to go along with it. The creator even slept live during the broadcast.

Similarly, the streamer is now doing a "100+ HR" stream revolving around Elden Ring within a room fully decked out in medieval decorations themed after the FromSoftware title. After nearly 20 hours of playing the game, the creator was finally able to defeat Godrick the Grafted. Understandably, he was hyped up after the accomplishment and expressed his happiness by stating:

"Oh! Oh! B**ch! B**ch! Come on! Let's go! Let's f**king go!"

Since then, Kai has managed to reach the Grand Library of Raya Lucaria Academy and is trying his hand at defeating the Red Wolf of Radagon, an optional Great Enemy Boss within the game. He is 22 hours into the game, as of writing.

Kai Cenat seems to be taking his sweet time with the game, having taken four hours since the start of the livestream to beat the first optional boss, the Tree Sentinel. This foe is encountered soon after exiting the tutorial section of the game. Instead of avoiding the encounter, Kai decided to try to beat it.