Twitch streamer and retired esports pro Marc "Caedrel" was all praise for fellow League of Legends professional Lee "Faker" for his impressive performance at the 2023 Season League of Legends World Championship (Worlds 2023) organized by Riot Games. The tournament involves 22 teams from various parts of the world and spans over a month.

This year's rendition started on October 10 and will conclude on November 19. The championship is being held in South Korea and consists of various stages: Qualification, Play-In, Swiss, and Single Elimination/Knockout.

On November 5, Faker's team, T1, won in the quarterfinals, crushing their opponents, LNG Esports, in a decisive 3-0 victory. Faker is a part-owner of the team and has been part of it since 2014. His impactful performance was complimented by Caedrel, who stated:

"Just appreciate Faker, that guy is built different."

"It's Faker's world and you're just living in it": Caedrel talks highly of Faker after his win at Worlds 2023

[Timestamp: 04:36:00]

Faker showcased a dominant performance in T1's quarterfinal matchup against LNG Esports, with him getting seven kills and a whopping sixteen assists with only two deaths throughout this Worlds 2023 series. He also had the highest Creep Score (CS) out of all the players of both teams. He accumulated 9 CS per minute, which is considered excellent, along with 428 damage per minute (DPM) and 0.50 Wards per minute (WPM).

For those uninitiated, Creep Score refers to how many minions or monsters you have killed throughout the duration of the game. It is practically the in-game currency for the match, and having higher CS provides you more gold to buy items, giving you an edge over your opponent.

Wards per minute (WPM), on the other hand, is used to measure the efficiency of ward placement in League of Legends, showcasing better map awareness and control.

Marc was awestruck by Faker's performance, leading the team to victory by coming in clutch with perfectly timed and synchronized gameplay. Talking over the live broadcast of the match, he stated:

"Just appreciate Faker. That guy is built different. He is. Faker is constructed alternatively."

As the casters were appreciating T1 team members Gumayusi and Keria's dominant performances, Marc was more focused on Faker:

"Just stop the discussion. Stop. Stop this based take that Faker's not the GOAT, shut your f**king mouth, he is. Stop trying to be different, stop trying to be based, just accept reality. It's Faker's world and you're just living in it."

Fans react to Caedrel's comments

Netizens reiterated Marc's sentiments and agreed with his opinion that Faker was a central and outstanding player in the matches. One user even pointed out the achievements of the pro player:

Users compared Lee to various legendary athletes, such as Messi, Ronaldo, and Michael Jordan. They also termed him the eSports GOAT:

Other prominent reactions include:

