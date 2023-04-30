"That's so badass!": Asmongold is very impressed with who is making the Vampire Survivors animated series

Zack "Asmongold" recently spoke about the animated adaptation of the 2022 hit action-roguelike Vampire Survivors on his stream and was very impressed with who the developers were collaborating with to make the series. While introducing the news to his viewers, the streamer appeared quite surprised that the game was getting an animated show. However, when he learned that the creators of John Wick were behind the project, his reaction changed.

Here is how he initially reacted to the news:

"Um, I don't really even know how to say this, but Vampire Survivors is getting an animated show. That's right, yes, they are actually doing an animated show."

The surprise turned to shock after Asmongold read who would work on the game. It appears the creators of John Wick and a producer of the Sonic movies will be working on the adaptation. Here's how the OTK co-founder reacted after reading the press release:

"... we[the developers] are partnering up with a company called Story Kitchen. Their team includes Derek Kolstad who is the writer and creator of John [Wick]... Bro look at this. They got the guy that made John Wick and the guy that produced the Sonic films working on it. What the f*ck! This is like... that's so badass I can't believe this!"

"I'm glad it's going to be animated": Asmongold loves the fact that Vampire Survivors is being adapted to an animated series

The streamer also compared the adaptation of Vampire Survivors to the recent Netflix adaptation of Castlevania and wondered whether the creators had played the game before deciding to make an animated series on it.

"I wonder if like these guys played the game and were like, 'This is really cool. These characters are kind of cool. What if we did a show like this kind of like Castlevania on Netflix.' I wonder what happened."

Asmongold's suspicion was confirmed minutes later when he found an article where Dimitri M. Johnson, the founder of the company helping the developers adapt Vampire Survivors, was quoted saying:

“When our head of creative, Dan Jevons, flagged Vampire Survivors for us last year upon its initial release, we were prepared to dismiss it as just another vampire game. Hundreds of hours played later, we were all hooked, and we just could not get enough..."

The streamer was elated at the prospect that a gamer who was a genuine fan would adapt to the game. He even promised his viewers that he would replay the game while watching the Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell trailer.

"Play it again? I will play it again."

Suffice it to say that Asmongold was mighty impressed with the animated portions of the trailer as well, saying he wouldn't mind the art style in the upcoming TV series.

"I wonder if it's going to be this style or what. 'Cus I'm glad it's going to be animated. That is so crazy."

Timestamp 0:34:53

Fans react to the clip

Here are some of the viewers' reactions to the clip of the streamer discussing the animated show adaptation of Vampire Survivors.

