The 2023 AT&T Annihilator Cup has been announced, featuring big streamers like iiTzTimmy, Tarik, and Summit1g

The annual AT&T Annihilator Cup is back with a bang for its 2023 edition, with many big names from the streaming industry, such as Timothy "iiTzTimmy," Tarik "tarik," and Jaryd "summit1G," set to take part. This is the third iteration of the month-long multi-game tournament, which has seen a lot of success over the last two years.

According to official information, 20 of the biggest streamers will come together on a weekly basis every Thursday this July. Each week, their mettle will be tested in four different games, namely Apex Legends, Fortnite, Street Fighter 6, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. With a prize pool of $375,000, this year's edition of the tournament is gearing up to be quite the spectacle.

AT&T Annihilator Cup 2023 details revealed: Prize money, games, and participants list

Much like the last year, big names in streaming will be joining the AT&T Annihilator Cup. Among returning faces, viewers will also see some new participants, all of whom will be vying for the top prize.

As for the schedule, the tournament will officially start on July 6, 2023, and fans can tune in to watch their favorite streamers duke it out in Apex Legends from 5:00 pm ET.

The 2023 AT&T Annihilator Cup will continue every Thursday in July, with each week bringing new games. On July 13, the creators will be dropped from the Battle Bus in Fortnite. On July 20, they will go toe to toe in the recently released Street Fighter 6. As for the finale, the streamers will team up for some good old-fashioned Counter-Strike Global Offensive.

Here is a list of all the participants:

YourRageGaming iiTzTimmy LuluLuvely Summit1G Tarik Blaustoise Disguised Toast Dr Lupo Emiru Esfand JakenBakeLive Jalon Kayceeedilla Kruzadar Lirik LuckyChamu Noko Slayeas Sydeon Yassuo

Keen-eyed viewers will have noticed that the two-time back-to-back AT&T Annihilator Cup champion, JakenbakeLive, is returning to defend his title. In a recent tweet, he also called out other gaming personalities for letting an IRL streamer win the tournament not once but twice.

With a whopping $375K on the line, this year's AT&T Annihilator Cup is slated to be the biggest one yet. Last year's event drew hundreds of thousands of viewers to the livestreams. With the growing popularity of video games in general, viewership is expected to grow.

The 2023 edition of the event will be streamed live on AT&T's official Twitch channel every Thursday in July at 5:00 pm ET.

