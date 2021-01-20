The upcoming Anime Assassin Bundle in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

The Anime Assassin bundle is scheduled to arrive next week on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and COD: Warzone.
According to COD Tracker, this bundle is supposed to contain five unique items for players of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and COD: Warzone. The items present in the Anime Assassin bundle are:
- The QBZ-83: Almost Famous legendary weapon.
- The AK-74u: Pop Star legendary weapon.
- The Assassin's blade epic melee weapon.
- The Lover's Dagger epic charm.
- The Low Profile epic calling card.
The bundle is rumored to be priced at 1,600 Call of Duty points and will be available for purchase from the in-game shop tab. The Anime Assassin bundle in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and COD: Warzone is a part of the new update for season one scheduled to arrive early in February.
Here's everything to know about the upcoming Anime Assassin's bundle in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and COD: Warzone.
The Anime Assassin bundle in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone
The latest update for the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One dropped recently. It saw a new map in the multiplayer mode and two new maps for the Playstation-exclusive Onslaught mode.
The next update is scheduled to arrive early in February. There are a bunch of new additions coming with it as well. The Anime Assassin bundle is one of the new additions. Moreover, the new update is also expected to bring back the fan-favorite Express map from Call of Duty: Black Ops II.
Additionally, Call of Duty also announced that the Zombies free access mode would be live till January 21. A new operator called Zeyna Ossou is scheduled to debut on January 21. Ossou will debut with the Zeyna Operator bundle that contains:
- Zeyna Ossou Operator
- Zeyna Ossou's Nitro Skin
- The Cleaver LMG legendary weapon blueprint
- The Scalpel SMG legendary weapon blueprint
- The Finishing Touch epic melee weapon
However, players looking to acquire the Anime assassin bundle are advised to cautiously spend their Call of Duty points when Ossou is released. Activision is yet to reveal the Anime Assassin bundle's official release date in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and COD: Warzone.Published 20 Jan 2021, 19:36 IST