The upcoming Anime Assassin Bundle in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

The Anime Assassin bundle is scheduled to arrive next week on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and COD: Warzone.

The Anime Assassin Bundle will arrive in Black Ops Cold War & Warzone next week, per the Call of Duty blog. (Image here from CODTracker) pic.twitter.com/fo9SeiSLdL — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) January 19, 2021

According to COD Tracker, this bundle is supposed to contain five unique items for players of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and COD: Warzone. The items present in the Anime Assassin bundle are:

The QBZ-83: Almost Famous legendary weapon.

The AK-74u: Pop Star legendary weapon.

The Assassin's blade epic melee weapon.

The Lover's Dagger epic charm.

The Low Profile epic calling card.

The bundle is rumored to be priced at 1,600 Call of Duty points and will be available for purchase from the in-game shop tab. The Anime Assassin bundle in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and COD: Warzone is a part of the new update for season one scheduled to arrive early in February.

New cosmetics for #BlackOpsColdWar Season 1:

Zenya Operator Bundle

Mint Condition AK-74u Mastercraft Bundle

Mistletoe Meetup Bundle

Came To Sleigh

Happy Holidays Free Bundle

Tracer Pack: Violet Anime

Anime Assassin

Tracer Pack Bulldozer Operator Bundle

Gilded Age — Warzone Leakers (@WarzoneLeakers) December 6, 2020

Here's everything to know about the upcoming Anime Assassin's bundle in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and COD: Warzone.

The Anime Assassin bundle in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

The latest update for the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One dropped recently. It saw a new map in the multiplayer mode and two new maps for the Playstation-exclusive Onslaught mode.

The next update is scheduled to arrive early in February. There are a bunch of new additions coming with it as well. The Anime Assassin bundle is one of the new additions. Moreover, the new update is also expected to bring back the fan-favorite Express map from Call of Duty: Black Ops II.

Additionally, Call of Duty also announced that the Zombies free access mode would be live till January 21. A new operator called Zeyna Ossou is scheduled to debut on January 21. Ossou will debut with the Zeyna Operator bundle that contains:

Zeyna Ossou Operator

Zeyna Ossou's Nitro Skin

The Cleaver LMG legendary weapon blueprint

The Scalpel SMG legendary weapon blueprint

The Finishing Touch epic melee weapon

However, players looking to acquire the Anime assassin bundle are advised to cautiously spend their Call of Duty points when Ossou is released. Activision is yet to reveal the Anime Assassin bundle's official release date in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and COD: Warzone.