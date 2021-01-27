The best FAL load-outs in Call of Duty: Warzone

The FAL assault rifle is arguably the most modular weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone, as it allows players to modify it according to their needs and requisites.

The FAL assault rifle can also be set to semi-automatic firing mode, allowing it to transford into a makeshift marksman rifle if the situation calls for it. However, combining the FAL assault rifle with specific attachments can make it an extremely versatile weapon in multiple scenarios.

This article discusses the three possible load-outs for the FAL assault rifle. The three load-outs mentioned below are ideal for:

Sniping,

Burst-damage; and

Stealth

Destroying kids with a 1 shot KAR-98 and a few FAL taps here and there just to finish 3rd place to a camping MAC-10 user..



not a gamer move man.. #Warzone pic.twitter.com/W7PmXhWB8C — Kieran is staying indoors (@Fox_Scape) January 27, 2021

Best FAL load-outs in Call of Duty: Warzone

Sniping loadout for the FAL assault rifle

Attachments

Muzzle: Compensator

Barrel: XRK Marksman

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Optic: Merc Thermal Optic

Stock: FORGE TAC Stalker

Perks

E.O.D.

Ghost

Shrapnel

Throwables

Lethal: Claymore

Tactical: Flash Grenade

This loadout is ideal for players who intend to use the FAL assault rifle as a sniper-rifle. The XRK Marksman barrel allows for better long-range combat in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Burst-damage loadout for the FAL assault rifle

Attachments

Barrel: 13.0” OSW Para

Underbarrel: Operator Foregrip

Optic: PBX Holo 7 Sight

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Perk: Burst

Perks

Double Time

Restock

Battle Hardened

Throwables

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Stim

This loadout build is ideal for players who are looking for short to mid-range brawls. Combining perfectly with these attachments, the FAL can be used to inflict massive damage when trying to run-and-gun enemies in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Stealth loadout for the FAL assault rifle

Attachments

Muzzle: Lightweight Suppressor

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Optic: Integral Hybrid

Ammunition: 24 Round Mags

Stock: FSS Close Quarters Stock

Perks

Cold-Blooded

Ghost

Spotter

Throwables

Lethal: C4

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

For players looking to maintain cover in Verdansk, the stealth loadout is the go-to build. Allowing players to stay hidden while making minimum noise, the stealth loadout is ideal for players looking to take out enemies without giving away their own location in Call of Duty: Warzone.

These three loadouts for the FAL assault rifle can help players adapt and overcome various tricky situations in Call of Duty: Warzone. Additionally, the FAL's versatility allows players to make the most of this coveted weapon for all their requirements.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.