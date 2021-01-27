The best FAL load-outs in Call of Duty: Warzone

The FAL assault rifle is arguably the most modular weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone, as it allows players to modify it according to their needs and requisites.
The FAL assault rifle can also be set to semi-automatic firing mode, allowing it to transford into a makeshift marksman rifle if the situation calls for it. However, combining the FAL assault rifle with specific attachments can make it an extremely versatile weapon in multiple scenarios.
This article discusses the three possible load-outs for the FAL assault rifle. The three load-outs mentioned below are ideal for:
- Sniping,
- Burst-damage; and
- Stealth
Best FAL load-outs in Call of Duty: Warzone
Sniping loadout for the FAL assault rifle
Attachments
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Barrel: XRK Marksman
- Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip
- Optic: Merc Thermal Optic
- Stock: FORGE TAC Stalker
Perks
- E.O.D.
- Ghost
- Shrapnel
Throwables
- Lethal: Claymore
- Tactical: Flash Grenade
This loadout is ideal for players who intend to use the FAL assault rifle as a sniper-rifle. The XRK Marksman barrel allows for better long-range combat in Call of Duty: Warzone.
Burst-damage loadout for the FAL assault rifle
Attachments
- Barrel: 13.0” OSW Para
- Underbarrel: Operator Foregrip
- Optic: PBX Holo 7 Sight
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
- Perk: Burst
Perks
- Double Time
- Restock
- Battle Hardened
Throwables
- Lethal: Semtex
- Tactical: Stim
This loadout build is ideal for players who are looking for short to mid-range brawls. Combining perfectly with these attachments, the FAL can be used to inflict massive damage when trying to run-and-gun enemies in Call of Duty: Warzone.
Stealth loadout for the FAL assault rifle
Attachments
- Muzzle: Lightweight Suppressor
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Optic: Integral Hybrid
- Ammunition: 24 Round Mags
- Stock: FSS Close Quarters Stock
Perks
- Cold-Blooded
- Ghost
- Spotter
Throwables
- Lethal: C4
- Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor
For players looking to maintain cover in Verdansk, the stealth loadout is the go-to build. Allowing players to stay hidden while making minimum noise, the stealth loadout is ideal for players looking to take out enemies without giving away their own location in Call of Duty: Warzone.
These three loadouts for the FAL assault rifle can help players adapt and overcome various tricky situations in Call of Duty: Warzone. Additionally, the FAL's versatility allows players to make the most of this coveted weapon for all their requirements.
Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.Published 27 Jan 2021, 20:46 IST