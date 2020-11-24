Big House organizer Robin Harn talks Nintendo's rocky relationship with Melee, future of Smash

The Big House is the largest Smash tournament in the Midwest. Even more than that, it’s one of Smash’s longest-running super majors, a tournament that consistently gets so large that it takes on added weight in player rankings, viewership, and raw narrative.

The Big House is a big deal every year, but this year, it’s a big deal because it likely won’t happen.

Robin “Juggleguy” Harn started the tournament in what he calls a “dinky little ballroom on the University of Michigan campus,” in 2011. For nine years straight, or about half the lifespan of competitive Smash, The Big House ran without hitch, even overcoming a global pandemic by shifting to an online tournament.

Until this year.

On 29th October, a representative from Nintendo reached out to Harn to inform him that they weren’t happy with The Big House running Melee. In order to host Melee, Harn needed to run Slippi: a modification that vastly improves Melee’s already modded netplay.

Nintendo has a long history of issues with modifications to its titles and a longstanding issue with Melee being played at all. On 18th November, Harn received a cease and desist order from Nintendo.

After nearly a decade, The Big House had to shut its doors. Not due to money, not due to lack of interest, not due to literal pandemic. But due to the unpredictable whims of a billion-dollar company. Robin Harn tells us the full story and shares the full feeling in the aftermath.

Robin “Juggleguy” Harn is locked in a legal battle with Nintendo (Image via Liquipedia)

Burnt to a crisp

Advertisement

Can you describe what you felt when you first received the cease and desist letter?

Very, very surprised. Even though I knew it was theoretically possible and somewhat hinted at by the conversation I had with the Nintendo rep, I knew that this had not happened to a Smash event since 2013. I thought we would proceed as planned and the potential for future partnerships might be gone.

That a bridge might be slightly seared. But instead it was burnt to a crisp, all in one letter, one Cease and desist PDF. It was very, very disappointing to me. I’m still surprised that it happened.

Can you walk me through the timeline of the cease and desist?

So, 25th October I announce The Big House Online on social media. 27th October I get an email from a Nintendo person who wants to meet with me on a call.

29th October I have that call and that’s when the conversation of, “Hey, we understand you’re planning to use Slippi* here…” and, dancing around an actual demand to cancel the event but essentially asking me to cancel the event.

In legalese, kind of just spooky, dancing around the actual statement… That’s when I knew there’s some shit going down. I did not get a good feeling coming out of that meeting.

I emailed them back a couple days later, probably 1st November or so, saying, “Hey I understand you gotta do your due diligence, checking in with me but I’m gonna go ahead as planned. This is a matter of survival for our scene, there’s no alternative here during COVID, we have to go online, and Slippi is the only thing the community is going to accept.”

Advertisement

From there it only took them, what, 17 days, till 18th November. That evening I got a cease and desist in my email.

Nintendo's statement on the Big House event cancelation: pic.twitter.com/GCyHeeWpcy — Patrick Shanley (@pshanley88) November 19, 2020

[Editor’s Note: Slippi specifically allows for Melee to run top of the line rollback netcode and have viable online competitions. For more information on rollback, read this article. For more information on Slippi, check out their website]

Do you have any sort of idea on why they avoided just asking directly?

I think it’s because the person I talked to didn’t know what would happen if I refused. The implication was there’s gonna be ramifications, potentially, that we have to escalate to people higher up. I don't know what that meant. There hasn’t been an event - or attempted to get shut down - since EVO 2013.

I was like, okay if this means we don’t partner together in the future, yeah that’s a loss that I’m willing to take because if we don’t host something online we don’t really come back to anything. So what’s the point of trying to skip [events] and play nice for a year? That’s not a thing. What do you want me to do? Cancel the event so I can stay partnered in 2021 or 2022? This might be dead if we don’t host a year of online events.

That’s the part where there’s a huge disconnect between me and the person I talked to.