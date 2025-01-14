The Blood of Dawnwalker, new vampire RPG from ex-CDPR devs announced

Bandai Namco has announced The Blood of Dawnwalker, a brand-new action RPG from Rebel Wolves, a new studio consisting of ex-CD Projekt Red developers. Set in war-torn 14th-century Europe, this upcoming game tells a medieval fantasy tale full of danger and urgency as players control a half-human, half-vampire hybrid known as a Dawnwalker.

The game is planned to be launched on PCs and consoles. Here is everything about this exciting new action RPG.

The Blood of Dawnwalker combines Witcher with the World of Darkness

Thus far, there is no release date. The Blood of Dawnwalker is currently in active development, however, it is planned to launch on PC (via Steam), PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. Built atop the latest Unreal Engine 5 tech, the project is being helmed by Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, the director of CDPR's universally acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt game.

In fact, much of the renowned Polish studio's cinematic influence can be felt in the brand-new story trailer released for The Blood of Dawnwalker's announcement. The trailer showcases the events leading up to the start of the narrative. Players will control Coen, a young man who has been turned into an entity known as the Dawnwalker—a half-vampire, to put things into perspective.

Use Coen's Dawnwalker powers for good or to bring harm (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

What follows is a tale of revenge as the hero must seek to take down Brencis, the vampire who turned him trying to protect his family from harm. Developer Rebel Wolves aims to incorporate a sense of urgency into this open-world narrative adventure. While players can approach problems and solve quests via different means, time is a finite resource with only 30 days and nights to complete the objective.

As per official screenshots from the devs as well as gameplay, this will be an action RPG with hack & slash combat. Coen can also fight against the vampiric powers he possesses, to give in, which can have different quest and story outcomes. The devs will share more details about the narrative, gameplay, and so on as the development progresses.

With there being a dearth of vampire-themed games on the market, especially with the troubled development of Vampire The Masquerade 2: Bloodlines, this is a breath of fresh air. As such, World of Darkness fans have something neat to look forward to, whenever it arrives.

The Blood of Dawnwalker will launch for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S systems.

