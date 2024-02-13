"The Duality of Man summarized" - Twitch streamer wins Tekken 8 match with just 1 hp and fans love it

Reepal “Rip” is a Tekken player, Twitch streamer, and creator of the channel LevelUpYourGame. On it, he's one of the people who has been creating tutorials and guides for fighting game players since 2009.

On a recent Twitch stream, Rip was playing as his main in Tekken 8, Law. However, things weren’t going his way, and he comically yelled about how much he hated the game. It turned out that he would win in a hilarious way, and this, of course, changed his tune.

Fans loved seeing Rip on the LiveStreamFails subReddit, where many would appreciate the comedy of his clip. While many responses were clever, one Redditor, Jaskaran158, perfectly summed up the clip this way:

“The Duality of Man summarized in a single clip.”

Comment byu/Luperos from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Fans loved watching Twitch streamer Rip come out on top in incredible Tekken 8 clip

(Clip begins at 3:07:26)

In a recent LevelUp YourGame stream, Twitch streamer Rip was playing one of the harder characters to pick up, whom he’s played since the beginning: Marshall Law. In a mirror match, things were coming down to the wire, but it looked like Rip was hit with a Rage Art. Assuming that he was dead and the match was over—this was the deciding round—Rip yelled comically about hating the game. His tune would change quickly, though:

“This game sucks! … Oh wait, we’re alive!”

However, time slowed to a crawl when the other Law slid underneath Rip’s character, keeping him in the match. The two players would then go for the exact same move at nearly the exact same time.

Their inputs and speed were almost the same, but the Twitch streamer came out on top in the exchange as his Law fell down onto the enemy Law. This led to a completely different reaction from the start of the stream when he thought that the end had arrived:

“Oh my god! This game is the best and I’m the best!”

Comment byu/Luperos from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Luperos from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Luperos from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Luperos from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Luperos from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Some viewers of this Twitch clip had no idea what actually happened. Thankfully, there was someone to explain what went down. Another Redditor would highlight that the other player being returned to their side of the screen after the slide was likely a bug from the slow-motion feature.

Comment byu/Luperos from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Luperos from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Luperos from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Luperos from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

People were simply glad to see Rip on the LivestreamFails subReddit, with many praising the streamer and others loving the clip that had been presented. It was clear that people loved what they were seeing in this Tekken 8 clip. It was an incredibly tense but hilarious moment in the lengthy Tekken stream.

While many Twitch streamer clips that come to LiveStreamFails involve controversial streamers, fans were glad to see Rip show up with an incredibly comical moment instead.