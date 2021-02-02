All new bugs, fish, and deep-sea creatures for February in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 

February has begun, which means that a whole new set of critters will appear in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Sadly, like the previous two months, Northern hemisphere players won't see a major change due to the winter season. However, Southern hemisphere players can expect to catch new bugs, fish, and other creatures.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons free update for January is available now! Enjoy a range of new reactions, purchase new seasonal items, and get ready for feathers and festivities when the Festivale event begins on 2/15. pic.twitter.com/qKh7eoVsUy — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) January 28, 2021

Oh, and speaking of February fun, we'll be celebrating Festivale the day after Valentine's...on the 15th! Look for flashy Festivale items at Nook's Cranny and the tailor shop from now until the event. I hope everyone gets into the spirit! Viva Festivale! pic.twitter.com/eqgrWVIo9n — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) February 1, 2021

Additionally, a whole new range of seasonal items are available for Valentine's Day. Players can gather special furniture and clothing items from Nooks Cranny for the Festivale event, hosted by Pave on February 15.

The Festivale event might be the last straw before Animal Crossing: New Horizons' next update slated for March, adding Mario-themed furniture to the islands.

All new Critters available in Animal Crossing for this month for players in the Northern Hemisphere

No new fish or deep-sea creatures will be available for players in the Northern hemisphere.

The bitterling, football fish, sea butterfly, stringfish, and sturgeon are leaving the game in March. Players can use this time to catch these creatures if they haven't already as they won't return until the end of this year.

This is the perfect opportunity for Northen hemisphere players to update their critterpedia till new creatures come along.

Bugs

Only one new bug will appear on the island for Northern hemisphere players. The Tiger Beetle can be found all day on the ground. Players can also choose to sell the bug for a whopping 1,500 bells at Nook's Cranny.

Critters available for Southern Hemisphere players in Animal Crossing

Fish

Moray Eel

Ray

Soft-shelled Turtle

The Moray Eel can be found all day and sells for a whopping 2,000 bells. The Ray will fetch players 1,000 bells more than the Moray Eel. It is only available from 4 PM to 9 AM.

The Soft-shelled Turtle sells for 3,750 bells and is available at the same time as the Ray.

Bugs

Rice Grasshopper

Walker Cicada

Only two new bugs are available for this month. However, they sell for just a few hundred, so they aren't as lucrative. They're worth a shot if players want to add them to their respective museums in Animal Crossing.

Both the bugs are found on the ground.

Deep-sea creatures

Only the Flatworm will be added to islands for February. It is worth a measly 700 bells. Players can catch it between 4 PM-9 AM.

The aforementioned critters are now available, and the players can find them scattered all over their islands. Stay tuned for more updates on Animal Crossing: New Horizons.