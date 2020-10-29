The Game Awards Expands Streaming And Broadcast Footprint In India

Today, The Game Awards, the world’s biggest celebration of video game culture, announced a significant expansion of its live distribution plans in India for its the 2020 gala broadcast, airing live on Thursday, December 10.

The Game Awards will air live on television on MTV India, in addition to streaming live and free across OTT platforms including Disney+ Hotstar, Viacom’s VOOT, Reliance’s JioTV, Airtel Xstream and MX Player. These distribution points are in addition to continued free availability of the show on platforms such as Facebook, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube, where an exclusive Hindi co-stream of the show will air, in partnership with NODWIN Gaming.

These new livestream partners in India join a slate of more than 45 global digital networks that will stream The Game Awards live and free around the world. Additional distribution partners will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We’re thrilled to grow our distribution in India with an incredible group of partners that share our view that gaming is a universal language that challenges, inspires, entertains and ultimately unites cultures,” said Geoff Keighley, creator, The Game Awards.

The Game Awards partnered with NODWIN Gaming to manage the distribution deals in India. Speaking about the partnership, Akshat Rathee, co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming said, “The Game Awards have always been the epitome of our industry. A true celebration of our art form. This COVID year, we all know that gaming has done well and NODWIN is proud to bring The Game Awards back to India. With the strong backing of MTV on linear TV and Airtel Xstream, Hotstar, Jio, Voot and MXPlayer, we can positively say that this will be the first time that The Game Awards will reach more than 100 million Indians on their most preferred TV channels and OTT platforms. We look forward to celebrating our love for gaming with everyone across the country”

For more information and to stay up to date on the latest The Game Awards announcements, please visit www.thegameawards.com or contact gameawards@fortyseven.com.

About The Game Awards

Reaching nearly 50 million viewers in 2019 and hailed as “the Oscars for gaming world” by the New York Times, The Game Awards is one of the largest live streamed events of the year on the Internet. The Game Awards brings together game creators, esports athletes, digital influencers, fans and Hollywood for a night of awards, exclusive game world premieres, new game announcements and musical performances that celebrate gaming as the most powerful, inspiring and immersive form of entertainment. The Awards airs live and free across more than 45 digital video networks including Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and globally on more than 30 digital networks in countries including China and India.

The Game Awards is guided by an advisory board that includes the executive leadership teams from Activision (Rob Kostich, President), AMD (Dr. Lisa Su, CEO), Electronic Arts (Laura Miele, Chief Studios Officer), Epic Games, Google (Phil Harrison, VP and GM, Stadia), Microsoft (Phil Spencer, EVP of Gaming), Nintendo of America (Doug Bowser, President), Riot Games (Marc Merrill, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman), Rockstar Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Ubisoft (Yves Guillemot, CEO), Valve, Warner Bros. Games (David Haddad, President) and Tencent (Steven Ma, Senior Vice President).

ABOUT NODWIN Gaming:

NODWIN Gaming, South Asia's leading esports company, is an independent subsidiary of mobile gaming company Nazara Technologies. Formed in 2015, the India based company has since produced over 10,000 hours of gaming content, has been watched by over 100 million+ viewers and organized 100+ gaming and esports events.

Through its strategic partnerships with global publishers and partners including ESL, Valve, and Blizzard, NODWIN Gaming has introduced Indians to some of the best global experiences such as DreamHack, The India esports Premiership, Gaming merchandise and Gaming influencer management services.

NODWIN actively works with media broadcasters on offering Media Rights for its national and global properties for broadcast.

NODWIN Gaming builds and operates its own esports IPs and currently operates in India, the Middle East and Africa.