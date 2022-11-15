The Game Awards reveals nominees for Best Mobile Game 2022

The nominees for the Best Mobile Game 2022 were officially revealed by The Game Awards on November 14. Five games have been selected for the category in this year's event, including Apex Legends Mobile and Genshin Impact.

The ninth edition of The Game Awards features more than 30 categories, including awards for esports and content creation. The winners in all categories will be revealed on December 8 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Best Mobile Game nominees at The Game Awards 2022

Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum/Respawn/EA) Diablo Immortal (Blizzard/NetEase) Genshin Impact (HoYovese) Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse) Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio/Perfect World/Level Infinite)

Apex Legends Mobile from Electronics Arts was released on May 17, 2022 for Android and Apple devices. The battle royale game is the mobile version of the popular PC and console title Apex Legends, which was launched in February 2019. However, the mobile game doesn't have cross-platform support. The PC version of the game has built a dedicated fan base over the past three years, but the mobile version has been unable to garner a similar response.

Diablo Immortal, a multiplayer action role-playing game developed by Blizzard and NetEase, was launched on June 2, 2022. The game achieved great success in terms of downloads and revenue just a few weeks after its release. It generated $100 million in revenue eight weeks after it was released.

Genshin Impact is an action role-playing game that has been receiving a lot of attention. It was developed and published by miHoYo and was released on September 28, 2020 on several platforms, including mobile, PC, and consoles. Genshin Impact was also the winner of the 2021 Best Mobile Game Award.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



There is nothing uncommon for a student working hard in the Akademiya to experience some insomnia.



Watch Below~



#GenshinImpact #Layla Character Demo - "Layla: Radiant Star Trail" | Genshin ImpactThere is nothing uncommon for a student working hard in the Akademiya to experience some insomnia.Watch Below~ Character Demo - "Layla: Radiant Star Trail" | Genshin ImpactThere is nothing uncommon for a student working hard in the Akademiya to experience some insomnia.Watch Below~#GenshinImpact #Layla https://t.co/BWS1qrKGgb

Marvel Snap, a digital collectible card game, was launched by Nuverse and Second Dinner (Developer) on October 18, 2022 for Windows, iOS, and Android. The game features more than 150 Marvel characters.

MARVEL SNAP @MARVELSNAP



Download and play now on iOS, Android, or Steam



bit.ly/3EQF4GU Want to replace Nick Fury? The Marvel Universe is in your hands when you play MARVEL SNAP. Congratulations!Download and play now on iOS, Android, or Steam Want to replace Nick Fury? The Marvel Universe is in your hands when you play MARVEL SNAP. Congratulations!Download and play now on iOS, Android, or Steambit.ly/3EQF4GU https://t.co/4LGcpAgL0c

Tower of Fantasy was first released in China last year in December and was developed by Hotta Studio, a subsidiary of Perfect World. The game was released worldwide in August 2022 by Level Infinite. It has received a good response from RPG fans around the world so far.

Established by Geoff Keighley in 2014, The Game Awards honors achievements in the video game industry every year. In 2021, it generated more than 85 million global livestreams. This year, the event will be livestreamed on more than 40 digital platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, and Twitter.

