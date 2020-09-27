The Last of Us News: Game director Neil Druckmann teases more content 

The Last of Us Part II, for better or for worse, has been the game that has sparked the most amount of conversation, debate and divided the fanbase. However, the game remains an absolute work of art and really goes to show how invested audiences can become in the stories that videogames tell.

The Last of Us was a seminal moment in gaming that helped push the boundaries of videogames as a medium for storytelling. The sequel, The Last of Us Part II, also had to be hugely ambitious to live up to its brand name.

The game has been a huge cultural event in gaming, and fans are excited for more news regarding future content. Outbreak Day, 25th September, was recently given a change of name and is now referred to as "The Last of Us Day." The day is dedicated to celebrating the game and its fans.

As a result, The Last of Us Day saw Naughty Dog release many game-related content such as a TLOU Theme for PS4, Soundtrack Vinyl, among other collector's items.

The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann teases more content

Thank you to all the wonderful fans for an incredible #TheLastofUsDay ! Your positivity and love is incredibly inspiring. Oh... and about that other thing... be patient. It’ll be worth it. ❤️ — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) September 27, 2020

Neil Druckmann recently posted a cryptic tweet that thanked the fans of the game and also asked the audiences to be patient with "that other thing." As to what that "other thing" could be, the fans have a lot of ideas.

Multiplayer Update for The Last of Us Part II

(image credits: lastofuswiki)

One of the things missing from the sequel upon launch was the Factions Multiplayer mode that fans grew to love in The Last of Us. Druckmann and other Naughty Dog devs explained that a difficult crunch time forced their hand regarding the absence of a Multiplayer in the sequel.

The studio felt that their efforts would be much more justified in polishing the single-player campaign as much as they could. It proved to be the right move as the campaign is what players flock to The Last of Us for.

However, the Factions game mode was one of the biggest surprises from the 2013 game, and its addition to the sequel could definitely be a worthy one.

News on The Last of Us HBO Series

(image credits: variety)

The gaming community was hit with massive news before the release of The Last of Us Part II, as Neil Druckmann announced an HBO series based on the games.

Joining him as the creative lead for the series is Craig Mazin, and is one of the most exciting projects from HBO. Druckmann in his tweet might be referring to some news regarding The Last of Us HBO series, and quite possibly a cast reveal.

Note that this is all speculation as the tweet is as cryptic as it can get and could mean a thousand different things.

The Last of Us Part II DLC

(image credits: XStation, youtube)

The 2013 game had a brilliant DLC in the form of "Left Behind," where players experienced more of Ellie's story in the Boston QZ. The DLC added another level of depth to the story of the games and was a worthy companion to the base game.

Players eagerly await whether the sequel will also have a fantastic addition in the form of a DLC. From Tommy's warpath in Seattle to more of Joel and Ellie in Jackson, the possibilities are endless for Naughty Dog.

The studio has remained relatively quiet on the DLC front and hasn't promised anything as of yet.