The Last of Us Part II Leaks: All you need to know

The Last of Us Part II (picture credits: essentiallysports)

Ahead of the release of the massively anticipated The Last of Us Part II on June 19, the gaming community was hit with massive leaks for the game that spoiled several key aspects of the game's story.

Due to the game's numerous delays and several issues reported during crunch, it is speculated that the leaks were done by a disgruntled Naughty Dog or Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) employee.

This theory gained massive traction due to the game's tumultuous development cycle that had the release date being pushed back multiple times. However, both Naughty Dog and SIE have confirmed that the leak wasn't internal and no employee of theirs was responsible for it.

What was leaked and who was responsible for The Last of Us Part II leaks?

The Last of Us Part II Gameplay Screenshot

Players tuning in for Assassin's Creed Vallhala live reveal that they were hit with spam messages regarding The Last of Us II spoilers and links to major cutscenes of the game. This was followed by an outrage as players did not want to have a hugely anticipated game be spoiled for them.

However Naughty Dog and SIE remain optimistic about the game's release and success. Neil Druckmann, director of The Last of Us, explained in an Instagram story that reading about the story or watching it isn't the same as playing it and that the players were in for a treat with the game.

The rumours of it being a developer at Naughty Dog who was responsible for the leaks have been dispelled as hackers have been pointed out as the ones responsible for The Last of Us Part II leaks.

According to reports, hackers gained access to The Last of Us Part II content through Amazon servers used by Naughty Dog for games like Uncharted 3 and The Last of Us. They gained access to a build dated 1st of April and leaked several important details from the game.