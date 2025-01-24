  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II demos announced for PS4 & PS5

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II demos announced for PS4 & PS5

By Siddharth Patil
Modified Jan 24, 2025 17:01 GMT
Trails Through Daybreak 2 demo cover
PlayStation fans can try out these demos and get a feel for the story and gameplay (Image via NIS America)

NIS America has announced two free demos for The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II exclusively for the current PlayStation consoles. Fans anticipating the upcoming JRPG can dive into a couple of distinct slices of the game right now on PS4 and PS5 platforms. They will be treated to two segments in the demo, centering around the story as well as in-depth gameplay.

With fans also able to transfer save data from one of these demos over to the full game purchase, there is much to look forward to. Here are the full details about these brand-new demos.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II demo explored

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

In Story Demo, fans will experience the beginning segment of the narrative set after the events of the original Trails through Daybreak entry. Protagonist Van Arkride must solve the mystery of the terrifying Crimson Grendel that is haunting the city of Edith alongside an old friend Elaine Auclair. At the same time, Swin Abel and Nadia Rayne must search for someone missing.

The Battle Demo, meanwhile, is all about the combat, which sees a hybrid real-time/turn-based rendition in The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II. Players will fight through two floors of the Märchen Garten with pre-made parties though there are 15 various characters to mix-and-match from. Powerful moves and team-up abilities like EX-Chains await discovery.

This dungeon should also reward players with equipment, bonuses, and more that can be used in the main game, especially with a powerful dungeon boss awaiting at the end. Furthermore, minigames such as fishing and other side content are also accessible in the Battle Demo.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II launches on February 14, 2025, for PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG), PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी