NIS America has announced two free demos for The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II exclusively for the current PlayStation consoles. Fans anticipating the upcoming JRPG can dive into a couple of distinct slices of the game right now on PS4 and PS5 platforms. They will be treated to two segments in the demo, centering around the story as well as in-depth gameplay.

With fans also able to transfer save data from one of these demos over to the full game purchase, there is much to look forward to. Here are the full details about these brand-new demos.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II demo explored

In Story Demo, fans will experience the beginning segment of the narrative set after the events of the original Trails through Daybreak entry. Protagonist Van Arkride must solve the mystery of the terrifying Crimson Grendel that is haunting the city of Edith alongside an old friend Elaine Auclair. At the same time, Swin Abel and Nadia Rayne must search for someone missing.

The Battle Demo, meanwhile, is all about the combat, which sees a hybrid real-time/turn-based rendition in The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II. Players will fight through two floors of the Märchen Garten with pre-made parties though there are 15 various characters to mix-and-match from. Powerful moves and team-up abilities like EX-Chains await discovery.

This dungeon should also reward players with equipment, bonuses, and more that can be used in the main game, especially with a powerful dungeon boss awaiting at the end. Furthermore, minigames such as fishing and other side content are also accessible in the Battle Demo.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II launches on February 14, 2025, for PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG), PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

