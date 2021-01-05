The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild NPCs look just like Nintendo Miis 

One The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild fan made the discovery of a lifetime yesterday.

Apparently, Breath of the Wild uses an advanced version of Nintendo Miis for its NPCs, and the internet went crazy over it.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the most popular video games of this generation. Sporting a giant open world, numerous memorable characters, and hours of gameplay, few games have matched what Nintendo did with this installment of Zelda.

However, its popularity might have just grown even bigger. One community modder discovered that Breath of the Wild uses an advanced version of the Nintendo Mii avatars.

Upon finding this out, the modder also discovered that she could implement anyone's face into Breath of the Wild as a Mii character.

It's safe to say a few fans wanted their likeness in the game.

Breath of the Wild NPCs are just advanced Nintendo Miis

Advertisement

Nintendo Miis are avatars that various Nintendo titles use. Super Smash Brothers, Wii games, and other titles use the avatars as a way for players to customize their profile.

However, not many thought that Nintendo would actually advance the feature and implement it into such a huge game like Breath of the Wild. Well, modder @HEYimheroic discovered that's exactly what happened.

Hi, Mii expert here. Turns out, the NPCs in TLoZ:BotW use an advanced version of the Mii format. This means that with modding, you can inject Miis into the game. :)



Thinking about opening commissions for Mii injects, both screenshot/images of your Mii and mod downloads! pic.twitter.com/8NfVr4zyqA — i'm alice (@HEYimHeroic) January 4, 2021

"the NPCs in Breath of the Wild are not Miis, trust me-"



*directly copies Mii data into the game*



the very first ever custom BotW NPC (also known as UMiis) has been a success. and it's me. i'm the NPC. pic.twitter.com/UPODZv4FYV — i'm alice (@HEYimHeroic) December 31, 2020

Advertisement

As the tweets show, the modder can implement any existing Mii into Breath of the Wild and make them into an actual NPC.

According to her, the game uses an advanced form of the feature, called "UMiis", to design the NPCs throughout the world. While this is a cool easter egg, it also means that any Mii in existence could theoretically make its way into Breath of the Wild.

Although, there are some restrictions with this system. HEYimheroic explains that Breath of the Wild doesn't support all of the hairstyles that can be added to Miis. So, to make up for this, BOTW simply converts the hairstyle that is unsupported to one that is supported in the game and matches the closest.

Image via HEYimheroic

Since announcing this discovery, HEYimheroic has claimed she's received thousands of requests from fans to put their personalized Mii into Breath of the Wild.

There were so many requests at one point that the term "Miis" was trending on Twitter under the 'Gaming' section.

OH MY GOD WAIT I GOT MIIS TRENDING????? pic.twitter.com/qh1nazHoQ5 — i'm alice (@HEYimHeroic) January 4, 2021

It's obvious that the love that fans have for The Legend of Zelda runs deep. However, that love could grow even stronger for some if they see their own Mii as an NPC in Breath of the Wild.