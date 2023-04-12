The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom new pre-launch trailer livestream announced

Since the recent gameplay demo for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, fans have been itching for more. Thankfully, publisher Nintendo has heard fans' prayers and has promptly announced dates for the upcoming pre-launch trailer. Set to air on April 13, 2023, and it will go live at 7 AM PT/10 AM ET/7.30 PM IST/2 PM GMT/12 AM AEST. The new trailer is also implied to be about 3 minutes long.

Fans can watch the live stream on Nintendo's official YouTube channel. Not much else was shared by the publisher, so it is clear that they intend to keep things under wraps to surprise fans. But what exactly could be in store?

What could the upcoming trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom feature?

Three minutes does sound very short for a showcase, but this is not that. As a pre-launch trailer, it will likely shed light on the game's premise, from stories and characters to new locales and other surprises. Looking at past trends, the trailers for the predecessor game, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, have been similarly long too. The presentation trailer for the 2017 prequel narrated the story and highlighted mechanics like the Sheikah Slate.

We have already had a look at the mechanics for Tears of the Kingdom via the latest live stream. It also provided a debut look at the different-yet-familiar landscape of Hyrule. However, this new trailer should delve further into the narrative aspect, which has been under wraps thus far. Fans have been able to piece together a few things so far. One such detail is the prominence of the Zonai tribe.

How exactly do they fit into the narrative? What new major threat will protagonist Link face this time around? We'll find the answers to these questions in less than 24 hours.

Do gamers need to play Breath of the Wild to understand the plot of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

So far, we do not have a concise answer, but given that Tears of the Kingdom takes place not long after the previous game, some background should help, especially for players new to the series. Breath of the Wild is the first entry in the iconic action-adventure franchise to deviate from traditional Zelda design majorly. It features a seamless open world that allows free exploration and rewards experimentation. This new entry will follow in its steps by building upon the foundations.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch on May 12, 2023. it is set for release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

