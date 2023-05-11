The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom release date and time for all regions

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, the much awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild and one of the most anticipated titles of 2023, is just a few hours away. Before the game goes live, Nintendo will host a livestream session and presumably showcase some gameplay elements.

Despite a mishap involving leaks, fans of the franchise from around the world are eagerly waiting to get their hands on The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Here's a list of the times when the game will go live in different regions.

When does The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom go live?

As per the information provided by Nintendo, the game is scheduled to release on May 12, 2023. Given below are the release times for major regions around the globe:

North America: 9:00 PM PDT (May 11) / 00:00 AM EST (May 12)

Europe: 00:00 AM BST (May 12) / 00:00 AM GMT (May 12)

India: 05:30 AM IST (May 12)

Japan: 00:00 AM JST (May 12)

As on now, these are the timings. It's unlikely that they will change at this point, but Nintendo could delay the launch by an hour or two should the need arise. Since there are multiple timezones within North America itself, the game will not be launching at midnight throughout.

Players who've purchased the digital copy of the title will be able to play it the moment the game goes live, because The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is available for preload at the time of writing this article.

What is the estimated duration of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Nintendo is tight-lipped about their titles when it comes to storyline and gameplay elements, so it's difficult to estimate the duration of the upcoming game.

However, considering that it is larger than Breath of the Wild, one can easily expect Tears of the Kingdom to have a total duration of more than 30-40 hours. If one were to take into account the side quests and optional dungeons as well, the playtime could even exceed 50 hours.

That said, the expected duration is entirely based on speculation at the moment. This article will be updated once there's more information available about the same.

Based on everything that's been revealed so far, fans can expect to have a good time because Nintendo hardly fails to meet the expectations it sets with respect to its releases.

Poll : 0 votes